UK and EU Moderna approval should speed up vaccine programmes in the north and the south…

And so the Moderna vaccine becomes the third available in UK (and therefore Northern Ireland), and thankfully a decision at EU level means that it is also available in the south. As Bloomberg reports political pressure has been building inside the EU:

EU leaders are facing growing pressure to speed up clearance and deployment of vaccines to tame a surge of cases across the continent. The 27-nation bloc began immunizations last week with the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, but the pace of the rollout has been uneven, prompting uSnfavorable comparisons with the U.K. and US. France had vaccinated fewer than 10,000 people so far, compared with more than 300,000 in Germany, heaping pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to accelerate the deployment. The US, by contrast, has immunized more than 5 million people, and Britain more than 1.3 million.

And…

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Moderna’s is based on messenger RNA technology that previously hadn’t been used in immunizations. It’s easier to transport and use, though. It can be kept at regular refrigerated temperatures for as long as a month whereas the Pfizer-BioNTech product requires ultra-cold storage.

According to the BBC… The UK has pre-ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna vaccine – 10 million more than planned – but supplies are not expected to arrive until spring. It is the last Covid vaccine with final trial data published. There are hundreds still in development, with some expected to report findings in the near future. According to the DUP’s Pam Cameron (the only NI politician so far to send us a presser on the matter)… …the UK has now ordered 367 million doses of vaccines to protect against Covid-19 and this is a solid foundation on which to build.

Photo by WiR_Pixs is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA