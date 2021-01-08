“The temptation of anti-democratic cult politics is forever with us, and so is the work of fending it off.”

As we hear of the death of a Capitol police officer this morning, there are warnings to be drawn from the violence in the US this week, not least around the fragility of democracy. And not just in the US. One of the indulgences of what I call Trump porn is the naive belief that Trump is a uniquely American freak of nature.

This report from Kerryman Donie O’Sullivan (one of the most savvy TV journalists working in the US just now) is telling of the nature of the core problem…

“You don’t actually want a civil war, do you?” Not a question I thought I’d ever need to ask.

pic.twitter.com/tPS6SPIgU1 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 5, 2021

“He’s not my president”. This sort of unravelling clearly shook Majority (soon to become Minority) leader in the US Senate enough to snap out of the backbiting he and the whole Republican party in Congress have been indulging in since November.

On Twitter, you see a lot of nitpicking about what where the #NotMyTaoiseach hash tag came from that was so prominent amongst Sinn Féin supporters after Micheál Martin became Taoiseach. But it unambiguously voices a preference for autocracy.

Just watch this attack on the Dail led by Sinn Féin Teachta Dala Aonghus O Snodaigh from 2010 to pick up the genuine parallels:

Is it unique to our times and this place in history? No, argues Adam Gopnik in the New Yorker Magazine, writing before the riots on Capitol Hill. In fact he goes back to Lewis Carrol’s fictional Bread and Butterfly to argue that democracy dies all the time.

Autocracy is actually common enough in human history to suggest (as Gopnik does) that it not than democracy is the default:

The interesting question [then] is not what causes autocracy (not to mention the conspiratorial thinking that feeds it) but what has ever suspended it.

So the work is to attend to the business of strengthening democratic institutions themselves…

… in ways that are unglamorously specific and discouragingly minute. The task here is not so much to peer into our souls as to reduce the enormous democratic deficits under which the country labors, most notably an electoral landscape in which farmland tilts to power while city blocks are flattened. This means remedying manipulative redistricting while reforming the Electoral College and the Senate. Some of these things won’t be achievable, but all are worth pursuing—with the knowledge that, even if every box on our wonkish wish list were checked, no set-it-and-forget-it solution to democratic fragility would stand revealed. The only way to stave off another Trump is to recognize that it always happens. The temptation of anti-democratic cult politics is forever with us, and so is the work of fending it off.

Such unglamourous/unpopular work matters. Feeding democracy rather than entrenching advantage (such as government plans to remove 50 seats from the House of Commons) may only aid the populist unravelling of long established entities like the UK.

I’ve long thought that the clamour of Scottish independence was less a tribalist, anti-English reflex (which I know does exist) so much as an intelligent retreat from the overweening appetite for control and power by Whitehall and Westminster.

The Republic shares this problem too. Since the reforms of 1977 (under a populist Fianna Fáil agenda to get rid of council rates), TDs are looked upon by local electors as super councillors, whose business is the parish or the county, not the nation.

In Ireland, these institutional issues have always fallen into the important but not urgent category. Housing and health are important, but a functional reform agenda which strengthens the democratic voice of the people against demagoguery is vital.

Northern Ireland also needs a viable agenda for bringing institutions much closer to the people.

“Democracy and Lives in the Balance: Americans, Heed the Raven’s Caution. The election results are in! Congress––send through a second stimulus. Secure vaccine contracts. Invest in green jobs. Let’s GOOOO!” by Dana L. Brown is licensed under CC BY-SA