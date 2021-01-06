Trump supporters attack the Capitol Building (and American democracy)…

I heard Ruby Wax tell Louis Theroux that what scared her most about interviewing Donald Trump (17 years ago) was that he was a narcissist. Well, tonight, he’s handed two seats in the Senate to the Democrats in Georgia by undermining conservative faith in elections.

WATCH: Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks as vote counting continues in Georgia's Senate runoffs. CBS News projects that the race between Warnock and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler now leans Warnock https://t.co/KjUGN77KG8 pic.twitter.com/DBvsjV5U9E — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

And further… this is whirlwind he’s thrown at the Capitol building (which is one of the most remarkably open public buildings in the US). Tonight for the first time it has been attacked in over 200 years (the British):

This is unbelievable. This will be used FOREVER against conservatives. Thank you, Donald Trump. https://t.co/gT4VszBlX8 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 6, 2021

Republican representative Mike Gallagher told CBS that the last time he saw anything like this, was when he was in Iraq in 2009/2010, ‘we have to enable the peaceful transition of power” and asked the President to call it off.

Well, these idiots think it's a coup https://t.co/oNLrMwXXwd — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) January 6, 2021

Beware the narcissists… Twitter is not the world. Professor Timothy Snyder’s strategy for resisting tyranny (again)…

Defend institutions. This is a time when people like you and me and my friends say the institutions are going to save us. This is wrong: we have to save the institutions. This is the moment of ask not what the institutions can do for me it’s ask what you can do for the institutions. Fill them out, support them, don’t expect them to be robots because they’re not.

Update:

Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol after mob stormed building has died, police say https://t.co/SBqPg7P4dD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 6, 2021

Photo by 12019 is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA

