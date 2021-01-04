One of the most notable things about democratic politics in the early 21C (not just in Northern Ireland) is how easily it is hollowed out by shrinking attention spans and a thinning political media industry with less time than ever to think.

In 2021, keep an eye out for this project from the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool. Driven by Director Professor Pete Shirlow it seeks to add depth (not all of it academic) to the future of NI debate.

John Manley reports:

…the aim of Constitutional Platform was to bring together “pro-union, pro-unity and alternative voices regarding constitutional beliefs and ideas”. “At present there are multiple groups promoting ideas and propositions about the future but in a manner that is fragmented and separate from each other,” he said. “In essence, these approaches are not a debate or discussion beyond generally talking to those already aligned, whereas this will bring together party political and civic voices to provide each with an opportunity to present their key arguments and values.”

Most of what passes for debate on NI’s #future has one, focused almost entirely on the grounds of nationalist thinking, and two is little more than an amplified lobby speaking to itself. This promises a real departure…

More from Shirlow…

“This digital platform will bring more people into that conversation,” he said. The director of Irish Studies said it was a fallacy that members of the pro-union community do not engage in debates on the constitutional question. “I sense that we are entering a period in which the desire to debate is opening up especially regarding those with pro-union perspectives,” he said. “There is a desire to engage in these debates in more evidenced ways across the political and community spectrum and I suppose a real need to do so. The institute aims to be inclusive and encourage debates, such as these, being placed into the public sphere.”

“FIN (Explore)” by wigofoto is licensed under CC BY