A simple explanation of what parity means in the context of Brexit negotiations…

No one is disputing that, at the end of the transition period in just three weeks, the UK could set up its own regulations and trading standards as a sovereign state. However, the deal on offer is that if it chooses to do that, it will be liable for the entire cost (that is, tariffs on all goods and services moving to and from the EU as well as the extra set-up of separate trade deals elsewhere). In other words, if the UK wishes to be part of the EU’s single market club and enjoy all the benefits of a common free trade area, it has to play by the same rules.

Just to add, judging from recent statements from the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all that’s left to negotiate right now is about 2 or 3% of the deal, so the difference between a deal and no deal at this stage is so small that those still bravely calling for a No Deal are doing so knowing there is a large safety net below.

As The Dissenter and Owen Polley noted in this excellent PoliticalOD podcast, regardless of where the negotiations are now there’s not much ready whether there’s a deal or otherwise inside the deadline (note the discussion on the lack of realism in the south):

Note the discussion of the lack of realism of public debate south of the border…

