So, who will think of the poor old cattle smugglers of south Armagh?

Well, moving on from Brian’s entertaining piece, I’m not as sure as he is on what to make of the latest move in Brexit negotiations. The EU will have powers to order UK customs officials to do checks, but it is not clear on what proportion.

John Campbell gives us a clue, but points out that definitive conclusions are premature. Northern Ireland retail which was afraid of charges being imposed on GB imports, seems relieved. It looks like an extension for another three months:

There is going to be a hard Brexit but the EU and UK are trying to give Northern Ireland a soft landing. The immediate fear about disruption to the flows of supermarket goods across the Irish Sea is addressed with a three-month “grace period”. But what happens after that? Will there be time to negotiate a more durable arrangement or is this about giving supermarkets time to source more goods on the island of Ireland? And what about those food suppliers which aren’t supermarkets? They are anxiously seeking more details.

The most pressing issue is not that there’s going to be “a sea border”, but that this seems to be an attempt to shelter Northern Ireland from the worst outworking of a possible no deal. Well, at least that’s how business leaders are seeing it:

Tesco chairman John Allan called it an “important step in the right direction”. The grace period is part of the agreement between the UK and EU. It determines how the new Irish Sea border will operate after Brexit. Mr Allan said that the supermarket chain – which owns 56 stores in Northern Ireland – had been preparing for the worst, a no-trade deal, but he was confident Tesco would have been able to continue to supply food to NI either way. This agreement would make that deal much easier, he said, telling BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “Anything is better than nothing.”

In the south it may be a different affair. The Irish Times warns the Republic may be facing much higher charges on goods bought by mail by anything up to 40% says the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The south (lacking dispensation from the EU) may be forced to add VAT and other charges, that won’t apply in NI. Despite the focus on a sea border, the south was always more vulnerable to a hard Brexit (which, BTW, has yet to materialise).

However getting livestock from the south into Scotland and back will now be monitored to a much higher level. That’s an established trade that may not survive ‘the cut’. As one wit has just put it in an “email to the editor”:

Now that we have a border down the Irish Sea who is going to rescue the South Armagh cattle smugglers as they try to drive (swim) their cattle across? And who will compensate the families of those drowned in their valiant efforts to deliver their cargo to England?

Photo by AustinCountyNewsOnline is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA