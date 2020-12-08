Vaccines means government must prepare the public for a sustainable response to the recovery

Few of us have underestimated the effects of Covid if you have vulnerabilities, nor the fact that predicting just what those vulnerabilities are and how they are likely to play out in older people is challenging. But the vaccines coming online will likely change the dynamics around this quite rapidly come the new year.

Anyone with kids will know and understand just what a tough ask social isolation for the young (and not just antsy teenagers who are capable of grabbing the headlines) has been during what those of us who are a little older are in fact the best years of their lives.

Ciara Kelly, speaking on Newstalk reckons once the rates drop government will have no choice to follow a people desperate for each other’s company:

Ciara Kelly doesn’t feel there is “any justification” for us to remain locked down once the vulnerable are vaccinated.@NTBreakfast pic.twitter.com/z4lVUV6eiA — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) December 8, 2020

The challenge will be keeping it together until then to protect those who haven’t yet had the protection… As individuals we often underestimate the challenge (and the time it takes) of acting on scale, so government must prepare the public for a slow and sustainable response to the recovery.

