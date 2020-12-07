Dark clown act over Stanley tweets demonstrates how truth is a scarce commodity for Sinn Féin

Politics in the south seems to be all over the place just now. Leo Varadkar has had a tough time over revealing text messages between him and his friend Maitiu O Tuathail, whilst Sinn Féin have been relentlessly after Helen McEntee to come in front the Dail to answer questions about a Supreme Court appointment.

Then the Twitter wind reversed and came Brian Stanley’s tweet celebrating the Provisional IRA’s murder of 18 British soldiers. Whoop went the Provisional wing of the Irish Twitterati, and then “how shocking” went almost everyone else. “It’s what they do” said some of us old lags who’ve seen much of it all before.

Then out came Deputy Stanley’s old tweets including one nasty homophobic attack on Leo. Ah, went Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, you take a week off [till the heat’s off and we figure out what you can and cannot say? – Ed] and by the way, give us your social media accounts till we give your past a good forensic clean.

Last straw for Christine O’Mahony a former chair of Ógra Sinn Féin when as the Examiner reports, “a veteran party member attended her home at around 11am on Thursday morning and told her parents that he had been instructed by “head office” to tell her to delete tweets relating to Brian Stanley”.

All very normal political activity says Mary Lou on Saturday…

SF leader Mary Lou McDonald telling @ClaireByrneLive it is perfectly normal for party activists to show up to someone’s house to ask them to take down tweets but in the same breath saying it is “impossible to censor people online” in this era of social media🧐 #todaycb — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) December 7, 2020

Yeah, right. It’s not as though other parties don’t get into trouble over tweets. There are two Unionist peers who serially get into trouble for similar near the knuckle comments on LGBT and racially questionable remarks on Twitter, but neither is a member of their former party for similar reason.

No other party I know of has the resources for policing in this very precise and direct way of managing the principled public dissent over such blatant recidivism of the party’s own professed response. But as the BBC Spotlight revealed last week, that the wider movement still “still has access to weapons”.

Finally, back to that first tweet that triggered this little episode. Deputy Stanley clearly thought that in identifying one relatively small subset of Troubles victims he was on safe ground, but as Fintan O’Toole reminds us, the majority of the Provisionals killings he celebrated were neither legitimate nor military…

By far the biggest single category of IRA victims is made up of civilians. Gun battles between IRA members and armed troops were extremely rare. Most Provisional IRA operations involved the placing of bombs in public places or the execution of unarmed, off-duty members of the RUC or the Ulster Defence Regiment. For this reason, relatively few IRA members – just 115 over more than 30 years – were killed by the security forces. But none of this suits the narrative of a heroic guerrilla war against an imperial army. Thus, all three of the main actors in the violence of the Troubles have their own reasons for telling a partial, distorted and deceitful story. If there is to be reconciliation, there has to be an honest accounting. And there is only one way to achieve it: an official truth recovery process that is centred on the rights of victims and that trades amnesty for honesty. The purpose of a shared island has to be underpinned by a project of shared memory.

Shared memory means remembering it all, not just some. As Fintan perceptively notes, the one great collective work remembering all the victims of the Troubles with no one left outside, is the book Lost Lives and the last copy he saw for sale was being offered for £1,000. Truth about our history may be highly valued, but its scarce.

And another truth, I suggest, is that there will be no unification of the island without it. Whilst Brexit may have plunged these islands into a huge well of doubt and mistrust, Sinn Féin agit prop approach to the past may be unionism’s best bet that they won’t have to part with their relationship to the other island any time soon.

Photo by PDPics is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA