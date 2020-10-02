Derek Mahon dies…

Who can invoke that sense of the greater self that we are as a community, better than a poet? I’ll leave it to Derek Mahon’s own words, broadcast by RTÉ News earlier this year…

A poem: 'Everything is going to be all right' Amid the sad news and anxiety the Covid-19 crisis is causing us all, here are words from one of Ireland's most famous poets, Derek Mahon pic.twitter.com/PajNgoNmkJ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 27, 2020

So don’t tweet, read a poem, and maybe, if you know Derek’s work, share your favourite below?