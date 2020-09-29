First Minister and deputy First Minister silent on their inability to appoint a civil service head…

Excellent piece from Mark Devenport, asking where’s our next head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service…

Should we be surprised that the advert to recruit a successor to a man in charge of 23,000 civil servants didn’t appear until about six weeks before he was due to leave?

To be honest, given the executive and the assembly’s track record on filling posts, the answer is probably no.

During the Stormont stand-off, the terms of the assembly’s spending and standards watchdogs were allowed to expire.

A new standards commissioner is now in place, but assembly member salaries and expenses are still being handled on a DIY basis.

With Westminster about to bring in proposals which will stir the Troubles legacy hornets’ nest and severely injured victims yet to receive their pensions, the first and deputy first ministers also seem to consider it reasonable to leave the victims commissioner job unfilled.

And now we have no civil service boss, after Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill decided they couldn’t appoint any of the three permanent secretaries who made it to the final job interview.