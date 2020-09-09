It could be years before we know exactly how Johnson’s ‘sabre rattling’ turns out…

So Brian reckons that the British government’s threat to defy international law may turn out to be nothing more than a ploy. It’s certainly got people on both sides of the water excited, with remain parties in NI saying NO, and former Taoiseach Varadkar dismissing it as sabre-rattling.

The actual Taoiseach only noted that “that negotiations are intensifying and stories like this will be part of that negotiation process”. Well, quite. In fact not only have we (at time of writing) not even seen the bill yet, the bill has to be enacted, and then enforced in a parliament wary of Johnson’s flying trapeze.

What tends to be forgotten these days (and what was more obvious in the days of the SALT I, SALT II, and START talks) is that that these are basically political negotiations, not the sort of tested legal process you’d engage to buy a house. And, this seems much more a political than a diplomatic move.

So what’s behind it all? Well, going by the Tony Connelly piece that Brian highlighted earlier, it is part of Johnson reaching out to Dublin to ensure that whatever border arrangements are arrived at, that they are no more arduous in the Irish Sea than they would have been on the Irish mainland.

This is the devil that rarely if ever was allowed to speak its name under Leo Varadkar. So what if the protocols were to alienate Northern Ireland from its natural market in Great Britain (where about 50% of NI’s trade goes)? But such a sea border would extend below the mouth of the Carlingford Lough.

That bit was fudged, and it’s in this fudge that Johnson seems now to be trying to make a play.

What will be the arrangements for a border in the Irish Sea, and who ultimately will get to decide whether they are fit for purpose? If they aren’t is Johnson man [Or mad? – Ed] enough to ditch the whole thing and force the UK to stride out truly on his own [Hoping it will all hold together? – Ed].

Most of this (like those early disarmament talks) will go right over the heads of most ordinary people with the more pressing issues of the lockdown to sort out. But Slugger understands that the current Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has no intention of gratuitously adding more fuel to any public fire.

Ultimately the truth is that this is an issue with what type of border we will be dealing with in the future rather than where it is going to be. The very same trade issues that became clear around the issue putting the trade border on land still remained after the protocol agreement put them on the sea.

Besides, who will thank any politicians for going out of their way to make GB goods dearer in Derry and in Letterkenny? Maybe some kind of all islands solution that doesn’t also put the Republic’s access to the EU at risk, is where we’ll all end up? It could be years before we know for sure what the outcome is.

