Nichola Mallon: Tough infrastructure decisions in the short term, will need a strong long term vision

Our Reset project continues in parallel with normal politics. To track real politics you need to be across the detail that’s frustratingly hard to get to hand. Today, Tom Kelly has spotted a worrying detail and a sign that the ruling duopoly haven’t learned from past mistakes…

Last week Nichola Mallon, Minister for Infrastructure, vented some of her frustrations by tweeting live to Good Morning Ulster “Very frustrating to once again learn of the Executive’s Agenda via GMU!” This was quickly followed by a tweet from the Justice Minister, Naomi Long, stating “Indeed. I was not only informed of the agenda but also told what the Executive would decide by a lobbyist!” Minister Long followed up by stating it was only an hour before the executive meeting and she was still without papers. Quite simply this is no way to run an administration and it does nothing to re-gain public confidence in political authority.

What can, he argues, is delivery. Northern Ireland’s infrastructure deficit, has had a welcome high profile appearance on the media stage in recent weeks (not least because the disturbing news from NI Water that it cannot fund further significant expansion of its system).

In late August, Mallon set up an advisory panel in order to develop “a series of holistic recommendations” around the water, drainage and inland waterways, public transport, roads and cycling infrastructure that falls within her remit.

She has also asked them to consider the possibility of setting up an “infrastructure commission” that would take a strategic view of wider issues which are not currently directly within her remit. I admire the ambition, so long as, in Kelly’s words, it actually leads to delivery.

We have seen in the past Ministerial promises of action which never materialised. Michelle O’Neill’s promise to implement Bengoa was rather unsubtly dashed on the rocks by her own party’s internal leadership when they crashed Stormont a matter of weeks later.

There is very little that any of the smaller parties can do about the abject dysfunctionality of the two larger parties and their controlling impulses in the way they conduct what should be collective cabinet business through their wholly-owned Executive Office.

What they can do is make the public an offer that they would rather not refuse and then let the two larger parties explain why they cannot happen? If that means embracing tougher decisions in the short term, it needs to come with a stronger long term vision.

The presence (and the quality) of such a vision will be the difference between success and failure in the medium to long term…

