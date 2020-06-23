The composition of the next Irish government lies entirely in the hands of all island Green members

What to make of the government formation process in the south? Well, for one thing, those pouring cold water on the time it has taken should note Theresa Reidy’s Cargo of Bricks observation that it has been affected deeply by Covid 19 social distancing rules.

Also, Fine Gael has been in no rush to bring its dominance of government to a premature end whilst its barely questioned command of the news flows are bringing it no end of good news even if members of the cabinet are no longer in the Oireachtas.

The fact that most of its projected timelines turned out to be little more than enabling works of fiction seems to have barely fizzed with most of the media and judging by the polls now swinging into territory the party has barely seen in the whole of its existence.

The Taoiseach’s ambition of dispatching his party’s arch-rival (Fianna Fáil) to history has looked like a fantasy, but his rising popularity during the lockdown (the fictions brought comforting clarity) FF has never looked more like a Norwegian Blue.

This fascinating analysis from Derek Mooney on the prospective programme for government (which is expected to pass comfortably inside Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but is far from a done deal in the Greens), shows how far the party has declined.

In her interview with Mick Clifford, Theresa says her election research shows that whilst Sinn Féin dominated the public mind on health and housing, and Fine Gael was thought best at the economy and Brexit, Fianna Fáil is not remembered for anything.

So, where are we? Well, the votes of all three prospective parties are counted on Friday. Fine Gael has the least arduous job with a weighting system which will the least time. The Greens need a two-thirds majority, and Fianna Fail a simple majority.

It’s unlikely that either Fianna Fáil members will want to stand down not least because they don’t want another election and this once all-powerful party of government hasn’t seen the inside of ministerial offices for nearly ten years.

Senior Greens in Northern Ireland who have 195 registered votes (from 800) have spoken against the deal as it stands seemingly believing a better one can be negotiated. Dropping out after inputting into a PfG, also drops their agenda in the lap of FF/FG.

Perhaps the minor (social justice) faction in the south thinks that by walking now, they will avoid an angry kicking from Sinn Féin for collaborating with Tweedles Dum and Dee. But the advantage may run in SF’s favour, either way.

Fine Gael for its part would hardly be upset at a Green party withdrawal. Indeed, the Taoiseach has already been busy announcing future policy initiatives and Simon Coveney has [helpfully? – Ed] been talking up the possibility of a second election.

A run to the country doesn’t look immediately possible (but who knows with this ever flexible timetable?), but summer would be an optimal time for a run to the country with a broad centrist offering (courtesy of the Greens and FF) and only SF to worry about.

If the Greens pass the PfG, then the Dail moves to the Dublin Conference Centre to choose the next Taoiseach on Saturday (precedents are being set all over the shop this year). And the beginning of a tough slog for all involved.

“Dáil Éireann” by justinpickard is licensed under CC BY-SA