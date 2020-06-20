“Perhaps one can live while the other survives:” Thoughts on the NI Economy…

There is an old economic doctrine which at the beginning of the enlightenment was incredibly popular in European ancien régimes. It was known as “Mercantilism”, in short it was a form of protectionism which favoured maximum export surpluses and minimising imports through subsidy (added with excessive regulation) all in the hope of accumulating gold bullion in the national coffers.

The movement isn’t pure ‘protectionism’ as it still adheres to the idea of international trade being a positive thing, therefore Donald Trump would be within the Mercantilist doctrine and not a protectionism seeking autarky for the American continent. The movement came, not surprisingly, from an understanding of economics which studied agriculture with great intensity.

Agriculture, or more simply the production of food, is considered by the “physiocrats” to be the total sum of value in the economy. Their argument stemmed from the fact that food as a primary mode of production in the supply chain provided value because of the inescapable need of humans to have it over other ‘sterile’ products. Food production is driven by using finite land to photosynthesis plants or rear livestock on equally finite patches of land.

The zero-sum attitude of this style of economics is explained in their attitude to trade deficits and accumulation of bullion. They believed that for countries to get richer, other countries had to get poorer. However, such arguments were chucked into the dustbin of history when during the Scottish enlightenment, David Hume rightly pointed to how the accumulation of bullion led to inflation and combined with subsidised domestic industries made a nation’s exports less competitive.

Adam Smith built on this in his Wealth of Nations which firmly challenged the Mercantilist and Physiocrat doctrines. Value is not derived solely from agriculture, or Labour (as held by Marx) but by a combination of supply and demand, cost and profit, and competitiveness. As technology progressed the importance of agriculture decreased, it has become more and more productive in real terms pushing prices into quite low levels.

The ‘scarcity mindset’ of early classical economics still strongly prevails in modern society. Indeed, in the Northern Ireland context it is the raison d’être of much of our economic policy. An obsession with a declining manufacturing sector increasing its exports through subsidy and with accumulating as much FDI as possible so that our workers may export their services into lucrative markets.

Such polices are good in principle, but without an equally robust domestic productivity strategy they are doomed to the same fate of the Mercantilists of old. In France the policies become so strict that it impoverished the nation, leading to the removal of the king’s head and the emergence of Napoleon Bonaparte. Such a fate is unlikely to befall our politicians, but the envious look at the Republic of Ireland is akin to France’s envy as England grew richer or more competitive by pursuing non-mercantilist policies (including trade deficits up until the 19th century).

I often challenge the entrenched professions here, as they are the most modern example of mercantilism. It is obvious to any observer that unchartered industries, such as computer programming, have no formal requirements for entry. Imagine how sluggish this industry would be if (like with say the law society) they had to license themselves with the Royal Society of Engineers? Some do this optionally but thank goodness that to date no statute obliges them to.

