Greens can realise an alternative to continued neoliberalism if they reject the coalition deal

The media strategy for the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition deal seems to rely on a positively-framed list of apparent ‘gains’ for the Green Party, giving the overall prejudice of a good deal. The Greens, perhaps more than any party in the Republic’s system, know that the measure of this deal is its saleability to at least two-thirds of a wary party membership across the island.

The slew of pre-publication articles offering hors d’oeuvres of a ‘widely-leaked’ but withheld programme for government certainly gives the impression of an attempt to bounce Green members into supporting the agreement, with minimal time before a special conference to consider the options, ramifications, gains and disbenefits.

A strange approach indeed for the party of grassroots democracy, and presented as though ‘there is no alternative’.

What could the Greens hope to achieve from a coalition deal? UCL economist Prof. Mariana Mazzucato recently told the Irish Times that the pandemic crisis merely underlines a fact of life in most neoliberal economies: that corporate power has supplanted state function and left governments unable to plan for the crises that affect them; only by a redefinition of the state’s role in the economy through investment and planning in the social interest can this be overcome.

The Covid-19 crisis already placed considerable strain on the never-fully-developed Irish state—the only EU member state not to provide what the WHO defines as “universal healthcare”—and the ensuing economic crisis will exert much more pressure on such a ‘small state’ than on larger neighbours.

It is not an understatement, therefore, to say that what is needed of a programme for government is an historic 1945-style transformation of the economy, rather than tweaks to the existing framework. Politically the incoming administration needs to be seen to substantively address the stern rebuke given by the electorate on housing, health and public services.

“Our Shared Future” appears to do neither. In entering negotiations with two right-of-centre parties, the Greens were always going to have an uphill struggle for a ‘good deal’, but this one falls well short.

Taking some of the substance:

i) The Just Transition

The headline Green ‘gain’ is a 7% yearly cut in carbon emissions and an associated increase in the Carbon Tax (a tax paid by consumers of most common home and vehicle fuels) to €100 per tonne, from a current level of €26.

The measures listed to achieve this frontload the retrofitting of 500,000 homes and electrification of transport, and expansion of renewable energy. Surprisingly, industry is envisaged to play no role in the reduction of emissions, and there is no indication that freight or air transport will either.

With a negligible amount of the material flows on the island transported by rail and the electric road haulage solution not yet out of the starting blocks, it seems unlikely that the ‘polluter pays’ principle is being put to work here.

In the absence of a large stock of public housing in the State, the headline item of retro-fitting homes via incentive grants and loans brings its own problems of equity: whose homes will be retrofitted and at what costs to renters?

In this context of passing virtually all the relevant costs to consumers and not the corporate polluters, the claim of this plan to represent a ‘just transition’ to a low-carbon economy seems compromised at best. What are the stakes in an ‘unjust transition’? Ask Emmanuel Macron.

ii) Housing

A referendum on a right to housing is a straightforward admission that there are no plans for the coalition to intervene substantially in the housing market. Rhetorically speaking, the language of ‘rights’ around housing is quite separate from the hard reality of ensuring that there is enough affordable housing to meet the demand in the areas of population growth (mainly urban, especially in the Greater Dublin Area).

The failure of successive governments to meet their own targets on home-building, the ineffectiveness of measures such as Rent Pressure Zones, and lack of support and protection for renters and low-waged buyers is not admitted, so it is not addressed.

Any equitable approach to housing would start with the essential fact that the Irish property market has become over-speculated and commodified.

The link between property prices and ‘the economy’ needs to be straightforwardly decoupled, and an extensive programme of public housing needs to be rolled out by a Land Development Agency working in the public interest, not as a seller of public land.

The Green negotiators do seem to have secured some concessions from the two main parties of property, but the question is whether these amount to a structural solution to the biggest issue of the February election?

iii) Health

The roll-out of the ‘Sláintecare’ plan to finally introduce universal healthcare to Ireland moves onto its third government, and is not hurried along much even in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which profligate sums were paid to private healthcare capitalists for rental-based temporary nationalisation of private hospitals.

Neither healthcare (nor any other public service) is specifically addressed in the business-oriented Stimulus plan, so a legitimate question arises about whether the funding (€3 billion up-front) is being committed to roll it out. It is, I think, expected by voters that the pandemic provokes a sense of urgency about how to rapidly upgrade Ireland’s health capacity, which a second wave of Covid-19 will overwhelm without emergency investment.

Healthcare seems the most obvious priority in these times, yet the announcement sounds very much like the steady-as-she-goes reform Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were planning to do by themselves anyway. That Sláintecare is the “only show in town” is not in dispute, but does this programme for government go out of its way to expedite it?

iv) Transport and infrastructure

That the major concession on transport is in fact the Fine Gael manifesto commitment to maintain a 2:1 split on funding for public transport and roads doesn’t immediately seem like big win for the Green Party, even if it is being portrayed as such.

That leaves the major investment in cycling and walking infrastructure, as well as a vague commitment towards electrification of rail transport, the main Green ‘wins’ here. And they are undisputed, if unimaginative.

The conspicuous absence of specific information on controversial road developments (such as the A5-N2), a car-based project undertaken by a Green minister in a previous administration, and of specific plans for greening logistics and air-travel, relegate these Green priorities to mere boosterism.

v) Social justice

The demise of the cruel system of Direct Provision is a major win, as are the more holistic methodologies around women’s health, drugs, mental health and ageing. Ditto on fracking. But the simple fact these are included in this draft document, even if it is not endorsed by the supermajority required, indicates that they have been conceded by the conservative side and will occur with or without the Greens.

That said, it is hard to escape the overall ‘low-tax’ tenor of the broad economic ‘plan’, whether on income tax or corporation tax (the controversy of the latter is left to continuing the approach of the last government). How a coalition government which maintains Ireland’s tax haven qualities above all else can really achieve much transformation must be one which rings in Green ears.

No amount of research into learning the brutal lessons of austerity, or widening and increasing the tax base to increase the role of the state in the economy seems capable of impacting a Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael programme for government crafted purely to maintain the staid Eurozone formula of ‘deficit reduction’.

It is not the fault of the Green Party that neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil heeded the warnings of Mariana Mazzucato, and even the IMF that hard times are coming, and that strong states are needed to weather the storm. But the Green Party should be able to discern the political reality that a FF/FG government addicted to tax cuts and the banal technocracy of ‘balancing the budget’ at any cost needs a ‘mudguard’.

And they are asking the Greens to fulfil that role. In that context, are any of the concessions substantial enough to justify sacrificial involvement? Will the concessions really prove robust enough to be a handbrake on a powerful government of the centre-right?

Will any of the junior coalition partner’s commitments actually materialise, or will it be like every other Irish coalition of this century? This whole negotiation has usefully opened up what is considered politically possible by the two conservative parties, but it is disingenuous to frame it as a sound basis for entering government.

There is an alternative: having explored what’s possible with the Right, can talks with Sinn Féin, Labour, the Left parties and a handful of independents achieve more? It is difficult to imagine that it would achieve any less. My advice to Green members considering this deal is: Don’t be pushed into anything. There is time to develop an alternative.

