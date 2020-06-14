Dementia and my family…

It’s impossible to pinpoint the moment my father began to suffer from dementia. Nobody in the family questioned any momentary lapses of memory from time to time and even when these became more frequent I don’t think any of us really understood the significance of what was happening. Certainly, that word dementia was far from our thoughts at that stage.

When dad retired he and mum had gone to live in a small Fermanagh village close to where dad had been brought up, the youngest in a family of ten children. He had a great love of the countryside and took delight in taking walks with Daisy his collie dog, happily passing the time of day with anyone who had a mind to. Fermanagh was often wet and cold but he was content to have gone back to his roots. It was his idea of what retirement should be – living in a place he loved, with someone he loved, and having the time to enjoy it. Sadly, his contentment was short-lived.

The first time I ever heard the word dementia mentioned in relation to my father was when he was hospitalised after a TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack). As a layperson, I was unfamiliar with the medical jargon but quickly realised that dad had suffered a mini-stroke. He was to suffer more in the course of his illness. It seemed that the problem stemmed from the carotid artery being ‘furred up’ and restricting the blood supply to the brain. The neurologist told me that aside from this, my dad’s brain was shrinking and there was little they could do about it. Then that word – dementia.

People joke about it. Remarks about dotty old aunts, going cuckoo and being demented are all commonplace. It’s always easy to mock when something doesn’t affect you personally. I don’t find it that funny anymore.

When dad returned home from the hospital he understood the explanations that had been given to him by the medical profession. At the time neither he, nor us, had any idea about how the disease would progress. Mum and dad had been married for nearly fifty years and had always had a loving relationship built on mutual trust and respect. I can’t recall ever witnessing them having an argument. But gradually you could see that mum was doing that little bit more for dad and he was becoming that bit more reliant on her. You could tell that the balance of their relationship was changing.

I had always found in my own life that during a crisis I coped better if I educated myself about the matter in hand. When I was diagnosed with cancer I read every available book on the subject and it helped me enormously during and after my treatment. It was no different with my father’s illness. I learned, surprisingly, that dementia comes in different forms. Alzheimer’s is the most well known but there are others like multi-infarct dementia which is what dad had. Instead of a gradual decline in his health, the illness progressed in a stepwise fashion which, to me anyway, was the cruellest blow of all. With each downward step, dad seemed to have an awareness of what was happening which was tragically the loss of that bright and alert mind of his.

My mum coped so well for so long. Like many carers, she just got on with the job of looking after someone she loved. She never complained although I’m sure there were times when she could easily have given up. But as the months went by and her husband’s condition accelerated, the emotional and physical toll on my mother became increasingly obvious. Ultimately it became impossible for her to cope and decisions had to be made about the future. With the help of Social Services dad was accepted into a special unit for Elderly Mentally Infirm patients (EMI) in Lisnaskea. It was the most wonderful caring place where dad would receive both kindness and compassion in equal measure. The staff in any old people’s home has their work cut out for them and not everyone could do their job. I don’t think I could.

Dad was a genuinely good person all his life and even though he had a disease that affected his mind, he always remained considerate and polite. When I visited him he would inevitably greet me with a smile and the staff would always remark on how kind and co-operative he was. The EMI unit itself was a clean, no frills sort of place which, above all, was a completely safe environment for its residents. In my dad’s simple room with a bed, chair and a few personal items strewn about, I began to realise how little material things really matter. It would have made not one button of difference had the surroundings been plush, extravagant and expensive. What mattered most was the compassion that painted the walls not the decor.

Gradually dad began to go further and further away from us. They say that you can tell a lot from someone’s eyes and it’s true because when I looked into my father’s eyes he wasn’t always there anymore. I did not realise it then but now I believe that this was the point I began to grieve for my father and that feeling of having already lost someone when they are still alive is hard to come to terms with.

For me visits were becoming more and more distressing. I did not enjoy seeing so many other poor souls in the unit living in that same mental prison that had also incarcerated my father. It was a stressful and difficult time and I was torn between wanting my father to stay alive and wanting him to pass away so that his suffering would be over. It is something that perhaps many people think but do not freely admit to. Realistically though, I knew that dad had actually been lost to us several years before when senile dementia had first taken its hold upon his mind.

Daddy died several years ago now and I miss him still. But over recent months, witnessing the debacle that’s occurred around our care homes across the country with coronavirus, I’m relieved that he did not survive to experience such injustices and indignities himself. Where has our humanity disappeared to when the elderly (with or without dementia) are seemingly treated like they are an afterthought by the government? So many families are suffering and all I can hope for is that they can find a kind of peace in knowing that their loved ones are themselves now, at least, at peace.

Photo by jplenio is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA