Brexit, chicken nuggets, bloody diarrhoea and Stormont…

First, an upfront declaration of interests: – I qualified as a microbiologist and have a life-long interest in our environment: today, I also Chair the Renewable Heat Association – a group advocating for the responsible use of renewable energy.

The Issue

There has been much comment about the importation of cheap meat products from America and other countries, as a part of a post-Brexit trade deal. What is the risk? Ethical farming methods and accepted animal welfare practices in Northern Ireland are vastly different from routine practice and procedure in America and across much of Latin America, including Brazil.

In those countries, the injection of growth-promoting hormones in beef, the widespread use of antibiotics to control disease, and the washing of chicken carcasses in chlorinated compounds are both lawful and necessary. Why?

The relentless pursuit of profit by meat processors and their American and Brazilian farmers resulted in the prevalence of the disease in American and Brazilian animals – from birth all the way through the supply chain.

Poultry raised in humid, poorly ventilated conditions is prone to respiratory diseases and to Campylobacter, a bacterial disease. In America, 24% of poultry flesh on sale in retail shops, tests positive for the bacterium.

The infection, which, when passed to humans, results in severe, often bloody, diarrhoea. For some, the disease may have a serious, enduring impact. Rather than address the welfare problems at the farms, American and Latin American meat processors use a chlorine wash on meat for export.

The chlorine wash is not so much the issue but rather, it is an indicator of the poor animal welfare conditions that render it essential. European (and currently UK) food standards regard poultry flesh produced under conditions that require a chlorine wash, to be unfit for consumption.

By and large, fresh poultry on sale locally has been produced locally but careful examination of poultry products in the freezer section of any supermarket will reveal that the country of origin – which is likely to be: China, Thailand, Brazil or, Ukraine.

Currently, these imports are required to meet EU quality standards but, the trade standards at the heart of trade negotiations with the United States and with other countries may be relaxed.

Some favour relaxation of these standards in order to enjoy access for UK goods and services to new markets. To do so, will promote food imports, potentially, at lower quality and food safety standards. The chicken nuggets will be cheap and plentiful!

Our animal welfare standards and food production standards are high, for all manner of structural reasons. Critically, the environment for chickens being raised in the UK is cleaner, drier, and therefore, safer.

Northern Irish poultry farmers, like their counterparts in GB and in the Republic of Ireland, have almost universally adopted warm water heating systems which heat the poultry sheds using a combination of fan-assisted hot-water radiators and hi-tech boilers fuelled by woodchip or pellets.

These replaced the naked flame liquid petroleum gas burners that had previously heated the sheds. Gas burners whilst effective and speedy, had multiple drawbacks and disadvantages – they added vast amounts of water, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide to the environment.

Moisture and bacteria act on poultry litter to produce ammonia – yet another greenhouse gas. Damp litter in the poultry shed will enable bacterial growth – including those that cause animal and human diseases.

Effective, sustained, financial incentives in GB and Ireland defer the cost of generating the heat essential to the survival of day-old chicks and to sustain healthy conditions for what is termed “high welfare” conditions.

NI poultry producers supply about 20% of all fresh poultry meat in the UK market. Unlike their competitors in GB and Ireland, our local farmers are paid a fraction (generally 1/10th) of the rebate that they were guaranteed to offset the additional costs of operating biomass systems.

The price of the fossil fuel alternative has fallen through the floor whilst, at the same time, the cost of biomass has risen. Without support, the cost of the biomass fuel, the repayment of capital loans, and maintenance costs of the plant is crippling business in NI. Gas and kerosene are cheap.

Unless the price cost is reversed or offset, the use of renewable energy will stop. Importantly, the net cost of production of poultry and a whole host of other agrifood products in Northern Ireland will rise – making their products uncompetitive and therefore, putting the jobs of thousands at risk.

Here is the connection between bloody diarrhoea and our politics: the “New decade, New Approach” document states that the NI RHI Scheme is to be closed. That decision is reported to be “imminent.” To do so, will be catastrophic.

We have had the RHI Public Inquiry assessment that the Scheme was a “project too far for the Northern Ireland Government.” The 1,100 businesses – the core participants and the firms in the supply chain, are none the wiser about what will happen; the scheme (legally) has a further 15 years to run.

Panic has set in. Their capital investment of greater than £150m is now at risk. The businesses are queuing up to revert to gas and to cut their operating costs. Their confidence in their government is shot. The theory and practice of hot water heating are proven. The health benefits are proven.

The barriers to change were (and are) additional costs – costs of plumbing, pumps, and fans, costs for new boilers, and costs of additional fuel. The Scheme should offset all of these. Ethically, it is unsound to replace one fossil-fuelled system with another which produces green-house gases: it isn’t “decarbonization.”

For a whole host of reasons, ethical farmers accepted the government-backed renewable heat incentive for what it was. Now, much-derided and vilified, these farmers carry the whole additional cost of the capital investment and carry the additional cost of using renewable energy with the hot water system – in the absence of the index-linked rebates that were guaranteed.

Repossession of plant, foreclosure, and the sale of farms is an everyday event. Why? The business decisions made between 2012 and 2016 – when the Scheme was suspended -were made based upon guarantees that have twice been welched upon by the very Department that made them.

Public Inquiry has exposed all of the deficiencies in our government systems and departments.

It was a “project too far for the government of Northern Ireland.” Renewable energy should be a core component of our island economy in a post-COVID-19 response. It is of huge importance to our rural economy, to forestry, wood processing to farming, and to the remaining six of the ninety renewable energy engineering firms that traded in 2016 and who now remain in business.

Renewable heat is important: it helps to keep our food supply chain safe, chlorine, and antibiotics free. Business abhors uncertainty. Closing RHI will be bad for jobs, for regional competitiveness, for jobs, and for the economy. Reversion to using fossil fuels is inevitable – an additional 2 billion litres of oil will be burned.

For the sake of our environment, our economy, the 10,000 jobs in the sector and our health, politicians please sort it out and come up with a sensible approach. If you can’t agree about the future of renewable energy, give the issue to a parliament that can.

Photo by Capri23auto is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA

Photo by Capri23auto is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA