NICS is ‘shredding’ records of critical email exchanges after three months by default…

I was on at the end of the Nolan Show (for some reason the online newsroom was slow to publish it, but thanks BelTel), to comment on a story his team broke as the first item this morning about how the NICS autodeletes emails after ninety days.

Turns out, this is compliant with a regulation that was brought into Whitehall in and around 2004, because it generated huge PST files in Microsoft Outlook and was becoming unmanageable. As one former Whitehall senior civil servant explained to Slugger:

The old practice of filing had gone away and people just left things in email and this meant that (a) no one else could find them once an individual left their job and (b) the search load on the exchange servers was huge, preventing them working properly.

Even as you archive emails they have to be stored in ways that mean they cannot be searched for and/or read within the context of the original exchange. Although with modern kit and memory being dirt cheap, this is no longer a problem.

James Lappin noted a few years ago, when the FT brought up this same issue within the Cabinet Office, in solving the space issue, the default deletion measure has created huge and significant gaps in the Civil Service’s internal records.

He cites two examples from the article at the time:

A special advisor is quoted as saying that ‘It means that people don’t remember things…It is dysfunctional. Then they check their emails and they don’t exist anymore’. An aide is quoting as expressing their frustration that colleagues often had different recollections of what had been agreed at meetings.

Importantly he goes on to point out the key flaw in a method that came highly recommended by the national archives (and still is):

The experience we have had in the UK, in continental Europe, in Australia and in the US is that asking colleagues to choose which of their e-mails are significant, declare them as a record, and move them to some sort of electronic file (or paper file, or SharePoint document library) does not capture an even vaguely adequate record of correspondence.

Despite grave questions hanging over the Northern Ireland Executive’s commitment to the much-vaunted principles of open government, in this case, it’s a matter of pure cut and paste from what ought to have been a Whitehall stopgap.

But Steve Aiken is dead right to call a meeting of all party leaders to discuss an issue which from our brief research suggests is relatively easily fixable. And let’s be clear the context around this story is certainly incriminating even if this measure isn’t:

…the DUP and Sinn Féin were sensitive to criticism and in that context, senior civil servants had “got into the habit” of not recording all meetings. He said this was done on the basis that it was sometimes “safer” not to have a record which might be released under Freedom of Information.

And of course, in terms of the culture of this place, we are still swimming against one ratehr strange (and not entirely defensible) principle of the Northern Irish Peace Process™…

The presumption will be to release all records but any document that can be shown to contain “information prejudicial to the effective conduct of public affairs in Northern Ireland or to the work of the Executive Committee of the Northern Ireland Assembly” will be held back for 10 years longer. [added emphasis]

Memory and context matter both inside and outside the NICS. It’s how we hold institutions and politicians to account. Civil Servants also need that material to defend their reputations by having the full records on which to fall back.

But in a place where ministerial colleagues routinely leak confidential material shared under cabinet responsibility one day and then complain the republic’s government won’t give them information early enough the next, accountability really does matter.

Photo by Monsterkoi is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA