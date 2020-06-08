How the Big Brother TV programme changed our world, contested truth and showed Trump the low road to the Whitehouse

If you are still wondering how a Twitter troll got the keys to power in the world’s richest democracy or in spite of its activists’ online trolling (and few real policies) SF is now the biggest party in Ireland, try Jamie Barlett’s new series on BBC Radio Four?

The first part of Watching Us broadcast/dropped yesterday focuses on the onset of a new paradigm, when the decision to make Big Brother was arrived one July evening by dutch production company Endemol in Hilversum in Holland.

Over the next five episodes I’m going to try to convince you that Big Brother was the most important television programme ever made, one which revolutionised TV and transformed our ideas about surveillance, technology, truth and in the end even politics.

Jamie describes it as “a bold and original social experiment” that “somehow made the TV seem porous”. I’ve not heard the later episodes yet, but it seems to me this porosity in the fourth wall is key to understanding its huge impact in the wider world.

What’s the fourth wall? It’s defined as “the space which separates a performer or performance from an audience”. It’s an idea that barely existed before the high art of the Renaissance era but which became so embedded in the landscape we rarely think about it.

It’s the sense that actors (and latterly politicians) live and perform in a world that’s carefully separated from that of their audience, and for whom the opportunities to participate are severely limited after they buy the ticket, or vote in any election.

It’s been a popular and largely uncontested social construct for much of the last four hundred years. There have always been counter cultures and push backs, but in these popular terms most failed to ignite general new, widely popular social constructs.

Until Big Brother, when the combination of TV and live cameras within the house took audience participation to new (and highly unpredictable) levels. It’s not a stretch to see new volatility in electorates across the world as an extension of the BB vote.

How else to explain the voters’ panning of SF last summer with a victory that saw one new SF s a booking a cruise during her campaign because she stood no chance of winning the seat? The biggest surprise was how surprised SF was at its own success.

Welcome to the Big Brother House? Policies aren’t needed (who needs a wall, when all you need to do is talk about one)? Want housing policy target no one else can live with? Think of a number, and then double it. It’s just one vote on one day.

The key is participation. This is what Trump and Sinn Féin’s populist movement understand much better than most of their rivals. People want to get involved and they want to do something not just to see someone else do things on their behalf.

You’ve only to see how rallies have played such a strong part in the Trump presidency, and how rather than through themselves into negotiations with other parties Sinn Féin’s president threw herself first into real Town Hall events then virtual ones.

Participation and return on engagement have been buzz words amongst e-democracy folks since forever. Ireland’s success with citizen’s assemblies enabling difficult reforms to get through has triggered similar efforts in France and in the UK.

But amongst the centrists, only Macron in France seems to have understood that “there are moments of great acceleration of history and I think we are living through one of them”. He also knows that the future lies with le disrupteurs.

Much of his presidency has been an exploration of whether it is even possible to join this class of disrupters and be French president all at the same time. He understands better than most that this is not a shiny toy that can be just put back in the box.

His party, La République En Marche! (its full title) has the fleet and agile hallmarks of a tech start-up now struggling with the structural inertias of the French Fifth Republic. It may prove an important first effort in dealing with the loss of the fourth wall.

Having tumbled to the need for participation, making it work is less about persona or even agenda, it a matter of bringing curiosity and flexibility thinking back into the mainstream of official governance.

And above all, coming to understand that truth (that much-bandied word) is a social construct and therefore dependent upon form every bit as much as its intrinsic content. Otherwise, we may be facing a “kick the bums out” scenario in perpetuity…