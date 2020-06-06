Diane Dodds calls for faster movement on opening shops, cafes and, wait for it, pubs…

Interesting development (so far ignored by BBC Online News). DUP Minister Diana Dodds calls for movement on opening shops, cafes, restaurants and bars. In the republic’s plan, these outlets must wait till August but that may be rapidly telescoped.

Whatever the reason, new infection rates are now minuscule across Northern Ireland:

New #coronavirus infections by NI Council Area: Antrim/Newtownabbey 1

Ards/North Down 1

Armagh B&C 0

Belfast 0

Causeway C&G 1

Derry/Strabane 0

Fermanagh/Omagh 0

Lisburn/Castlereagh 0

Mid/East Antrim 0

Mid Ulster 0

Newry M&D 0 3/1098 tests positive. 0 deaths recorded past 24h. — Ian James Parsley (@ianjamesparsley) June 5, 2020

Yes, testing is not perfect, but the Northern Ireland test and trace regime is a lot more advanced than in GB. Is Mrs Dodds pushing at a half-open door here?

