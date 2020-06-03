Our growing understanding of how men benefit from fatherhood and other favourite lockdown dividends?

In the week before the UK government revealed its plans for closing down our social and working lives as we’d known it, my friend Richard and I (safely social distancing in the yard) were talking over the sheer strangeness of it all.

Somewhere in the flow of our conversation, I blurted out that tough as the days ahead were likely to be I didn’t want to go back to the way life had been before. As the world learned to breathe properly (at least for a while) again, I for one wanted a reset.

Two months later we met again each with a beer in hand (bought as a carryout in what had been our favourite pub, but now our favourite corner shop), it became clear to both of us that despite the uncertainty there have been some wins. 1950s traffic, for one.

I just missed the 50s, but I do know I was allowed go to school on my own in the early 60s just one day after my mum showed me the best way get there and another way back. She and my dad had a pub to run and my two younger siblings to look after.

She needed the time. As she told me thirty years later when I was bemoaning the fact my kids were not allowed to go to school on their own as P4s, never mind P1s, she said, “it’s the traffic son, I’d never have let you do it either if it had been like it is today.”

Our lives were more local then, less time spent in cars, most of it on foot and with cleaner air to breathe than in more recent times. And, just as importantly we had more time together as families. Something that hasn’t escaped Anne Harris today…

There is no doubt the lockdown will be viewed by sociologists of the future as a great social experiment: whole families hermetically sealed for months on end. It’s only as it ends that we begin to comprehend the fallout. And the tragedy of increased domestic violence is the only subject we’ve talked about thus far. +++++++ Many think small children are the big losers. Timidity, fear of contact with adults, is the natural result of the virus paranoia, which has been inculcated in them; they haven’t met their friends for months. Certainly, as Bertie Ahern said of his grandchildren on the Brendan O’Connor show, they have been denied all the little rites of passage in school. But are small children such losers? For 66 days now, men and women have, in the main, been working from home. This has meant that fathers have been more accessible to their children. The sunrise – yes sunrise – beach gatherings of young people (behavioural scientists can disabuse themselves of the idea that teenagers are the big losers) are heavily interspersed with parents pushing buggies – especially fathers.

Hard to disagree. She continues…

…for some time now serious sociologists have been studying the question of contemporary fatherhood, finding that men who have closer relationships with their children report greater marital satisfaction and better health. “They feel less stress, less stress to be successful, powerful and competitive.” An important paper by Jemimah Bailey of Trinity College Dublin examines the structural barriers for men who want more involvement with their children, challenges the notion of the “patriarchal dividend” which simply means that men have it all – agency, power, influence – and suggests instead that when it comes to fatherhood, men can be in a position of disadvantage. Lockdown may have changed that.

And…

At last, it’s lifting. More and more companies offer their employees the option of working from home. The burning question among couples is which one will choose to stay home. I’m betting that person is not necessarily the mother. The notion that the marketplace defines your worth is harder to shift for women than men. Among the many things psychologists debate is how long it takes to change a behaviour pattern. Sixty-six days seems to be a mean average. For the last 66 days many men have had, perhaps for the first time, a real chance to reconcile work and family life. Could the growing understanding of how men benefit from fatherhood be the real lockdown dividend?

For me, in a household where I travel much less for work than my partner has had to, the benefits are cross-gender and cross family. Sitting down to lunch together has been the closest thing I remember to our all-family/working life in the sixties.

It doesn’t work for everyone, but then not every working man wants to spend his life going god-knows-where at breakneck speed. “I didn’t marry just to stay home”, the builder next door said last week speaking of his relief at getting back to the dignity of work.

There won’t be a new normal. But if we’re lucky, there will be measures that put into practice some of the resiliences we’ve picked up through this difficult time (like Boots pharmacy using consultation rooms as a safe space for victims of domestic abuse).

And as Harris notes, increasing the home carer tax credit in the Republic could prove to be an incentive to more men to stay at home and in doing so contribute not only to the broader health of their families, but also their own. Not forcing, facilitating.

A grade one reset for our own health and that of the planet’s, won’t come of its own, or merely through items in any new Dublin government’s programme. [Any sign of our first actual NI budget since 2016 btw? – Ed]. Now, shhh. Give them a chance!

Much of it comes down to us as citizens being willing to make the smallest possible changes in a range of areas and then government and politicians being willing to tweak and trimtab systems that allow those choices to mainstream a general reset.

Photo by Victoria_Borodinova is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA