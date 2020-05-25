Mary Lou accused of lionising man who declared Nazis ‘friends and liberators of the Irish people’.

Mary Lou’s long-form interview with Hugh O’Connell in the Sunday Independent was generally pretty fair to the Sinn Féin leader, giving her time and space to answer questions about her own career, what shaped her politics and her move to that party.

As a result, it was revealing. In response to a question on the IRA’s Enniskillen attack on a Remembrance Day commemoration, and Warrington before she joined the Provisional movement she gave, what looked and felt like an honest human answer:

HOC: How did that impact on your thinking about republicanism and what the IRA were doing at that time? MLMcD: I just think that the whole cycle of armed actions and of violence just became debilitating for everybody. [Emphasis added]

Though it is hardly consistent with the continued attendance by SF public representatives at commemorations to IRA volunteers which regularly cause deep distress to the close family of their victims who still remain very much alive today.

That inconsistency was further revealed when O’Connell brought up her attendance at a commemoration of the wartime IRA leader Seán Russell, who died in 1940 on a U-boat on his way to Nazi Germany from whom he was seeking active support:

MLMcD: He was a militarist, but he was not a Nazi collaborator. There’s nothing to support that contention. My assessment of him is that he saw in very narrow terms the struggle for freedom in a framework that was, as I said, ‘Britain’s problem is our opportunity’. I think that was misguided, if that assists you in your line of questioning.

According to History Ireland however, Russell’s contacts with Nazi Germany dated from as early as October 1936. Under Russell’s control the IRA of the time become decidedly pro-Nazi and anti-Semetic. It notes in fact:

During 1938 that the Nazis were making efforts to win allies among Irish republicans in New York. Russell and McGarrity cooperated in launching a coup within the IRA during that year, overthrowing its established leadership and committing the organisation to a bombing campaign in Britain. Tom Barry, one of the ousted leadership, claimed that money from the German-American Bund, the main Nazi organisation in the US, had been promised to fund the bombing campaign. In January 1939 that bombing campaign began but, despite leading to seven civilian deaths and the execution of two IRA men, never caused the political crisis the IRA hoped for. The international situation leading up to the outbreak of the Second World War preoccupied British opinion. During the months after the outbreak of war the IRA publicly declared that it was supporting neither ‘king’ nor ‘dictator’. However, in July 1940 the IRA leadership issued a statement outlining its position on the war. The statement made clear that if ‘German forces should land in Ireland, they will land . . . as friends and liberators of the Irish people’.

Today, it fell to Micheál Martin to point out the obvious:

“Nazism was the greatest evil of all time which saw millions killed during the Holocaust, but in Sinn Féin folklore and Mary Lou re-articulates this idea of Britain’s difficulty is Ireland’s opportunity which is a throw back to World War I,” Mr Martin said. “The idea someone was working with the Nazis to undermine Britain when Europe was in great peril and he should be commemorated is something that Sinn Féin need a wake-up call on,” he added. Mr Martin said what Mr Russell did was “wrong” and added that “collaborating with the Nazis should not be condoned in any way”.

Not long after that passage in the interview, Mary Lou points out:

It’s like I said earlier on – you have to make your decisions, do your work.

Indeed.

“Seán Russell Memorial In Fairview Park [By Willie Malone]-131809” by infomatique is licensed under CC BY-SA