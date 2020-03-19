Northern Ireland’s row over policy divergences is a lethal distraction

I can only echo Newton Emerson’s thoughts today on the spat we’ve been having this week over school closures. It’s doubtful that the row itself has done any serious damage but it is ominous in the sense that NI cannot afford to split down the middle.

Whatever time you think you have before locking down, half it, and then once again. Then figure we have to do it again. And again. You might be wrong, but school closures are no silver bullet and we have to revisit our whole thinking several times.

PR departments in public and private sectors used to working on delivering projects over months now struggle with massive day to day changes.

That’s in cases where there is just one CEO. In NI, we have two who are barely seen together and seem not to talk and a ministerial workforce that splits five ways. Whatever their parties believe, this has to change and it has to change fast.

As Newton notes in his other great column today [busy man – Ed] for the Irish News:

Measures amounting to a near shutdown of society must be maintained until a vaccine is available, estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Otherwise, the peak will return as soon as measures are lifted. If this happens in autumn or winter, the impact will be worse than adopting mitigation now. The report says the necessary measures, with or without school closures, are unlikely to be sustainable for 12 to 18 months.

Screw-ups from top to bottom of the system are inevitable. The point is to we don’t have time to recriminate or blame set but we have to move quickly in changing tack or doubling back to shift things that aren’t working or useful. And communicate it.

Quickly. In the Irish Times he makes a point which I hope will be heard loud and clear in the Taoiseach’s office:

The Republic announced its closures last Thursday. Northern Ireland anticipated closing its schools by Easter at the latest. Every day without action counts, and the North is two weeks behind the South in the epidemic. Both parts of Ireland are at different stages because of their different societies and economies. There was never any need to make this a constitutional issue. Comparable differences occur at a regional level within countries, including the UK, where London is two weeks ahead of everywhere else. North-South distinctions might break down in Ireland around the Border, along with the effectiveness of separate measures – a concern voiced this week by Tánaiste Simon Coveney. But this is an issue on most borders in Europe. Some countries are responding by closing their frontiers. Others, such as Belgium and Holland, are having their own arguments over synchronising closures. There is nothing special about being an island. There is still a need for Dublin and Belfast to co-ordinate policies, perhaps with unique advice for the Border region. Neither administration considered this a priority when making and communicating their plans. [Emphasis added]

In reality, it was the Taoiseach who having the larger problem triggered a southern shutdown of schools from Washington, with a minimum of notice Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill. It unleashed a dangerous and polarising argument within NI.

The idea that this we are all in this together is not some quaint misleading quote from a modern musical you hope never to have to see, it’s a new reality. I have family and friends across the globe and we are all in the same emergency and state of uncertainty.

Having a unified plan is stage one of dealing effectively with the problem. It can be incomplete or even downright wrong it doesn’t so long as you learn and change. It puts me in mind of the old story about a lost army unit:

A small group of Hungarian troops were camped in the Alps during the First World War. Their commander, a young lieutenant, decided to send out a small group of men on a scouting mission. Shortly after the scouting group left it began to snow, and it snowed steadily for two days. The scouting squad did not return, and the young officer, something of an intellectual and an idealist, suffered a paroxysm of guilt over having sent his men to their death. In his torment he questioned not only his decision to send out the scouting mission, but also the war itself and his own role in it. He was a man tormented. Suddenly, unexpectedly, on the third day the long-overdue scouting squad returned. There was great joy, great relief in the camp, and the young commander questioned his men eagerly. “Where were you?” he asked. “How did you survive, how did you find your way back?” The sergeant who had led the scouts replied, “We were lost in the snow and we had given up hope, had resigned ourselves to die. Then one of the men found a map in his pocket. With its help we knew we could find our way back. We made camp, waited for the snow to stop, and then as soon as we could travel we returned here.” The young commander asked to see this wonderful map. It was a map not of the Alps but of the Pyrenees!

It’s okay to engage with doubt. The core philosophy of Science is about drawing out the known from the uncertain from Francis Bacon onward. The truth is we don’t know where this is going or how we will eventually bring it to a standstill.

There is no secular god in a white coat from WHO guiding all this. In fact the UK advice from Imperial Colleges that informed the sudden switch in the UK’s policy is likely to affect a global change in thinking about how to deal with this. Newton again:

The Imperial College report is not an outlier. The University of Edinburgh says it expects the World Health Organization to accept lengthy suppression is unsustainable and downgrade its advice.

A great boost to the morale that is to hear there are no further domestic deaths in China, the suppression of the virus techniques that we see there and in Italy is only a crisis management tool, not necessarily an end game. That’s today, of course.

Our ability to get through this is will depend on copious amounts of medical, social and economic innovation on, of course, a global scale. What we are dealing with the Jungian shadow of a rapid globalisation process that has shot this virus across oceans in weeks.

Northern Ireland has to get a grip on itself. We need a more honest conversation with those charged with the decisions we need them to take together to save what passes for our society. It’s not good enough to walk away shaking your head.

Photo by Pixabay is licensed under CC0