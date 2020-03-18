With #Corvid-19 communication has to become at least a two way affair…

It’s easy to say governments are making a mess of this situation, when in fact we are just looking for a set of certainties that simply aren’t there anymore. That said it is also true that some politicians and civil servants are better at communications than others.

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City and his team gave a tour de force yesterday in this briefing:

The US’s reliance on a private and complex series of health insurance doesn’t have a system as such, so it is one down in that regard over places like Italy and the UK who do. The HSE may be moving that way but it is a comprehensive system.

Thus the ability to share and track health data is a key part of the UK approach to tackling the virus. The advice against shutting schools is based upon a reading of these data, and are essentially advisory. If you’re worried, you can take the kids out.

But the advice to keep schools is not wrong as such. Not even the Imperial College report, which prompted the government to bring forward some of its measures, challenges the wisdom of keeping schools open now.

Your view of Boris Johnson’s performance is likely to be coloured by your of his politics, and there’s no doubting the lack of charisma of the UK CMO’s but it is full of detail and content and early warnings of what’s to come. His Scottish counterpart is full colour.

Professor Jason Leitch says as long as you both wash your hands as you enter and leave each house you visit, then don’t be shy:

Wow! What a response we got from our listeners to one of today’s lunchtime guests – Professor Jason Leitch.

Here’s the first of two parts as he answers our listeners questions about Coronavirus. Podcast for more ➡️ https://t.co/74Khp5sHuy pic.twitter.com/pmRofSuRRb — BBC Off The Ball (@offtheballbbc) March 14, 2020

This is a new habit and hard to rewire into your brain. Forget it once and the bug can get in. In fact, the truth is that our schools are not the front line in this fight, we are. Panicking (or just being plain mischievous for the politics of it) helps no one.

Closing schools won’t help (although an early and very hot summer might). Early discovery of a cure for those suffering the most extreme reactions cannot be discounted, but most of us underestimate the scale of the preparations the government has to make.

What may look like waffle (although I don’t think Professor Leitch can be accused of that) may be to do with the fact we are all learning about what’s most effective. That means (as Mayor de Blasio says several times above) that we have to review and change.

Some of the stuff that makes sense to do at the beginning may not actually sustainable the long run. And the idea that you are going to be one of the lucky ones who don’t get it when most forecasts suggest 80% plus of us will, is, sadly, probably fanciful.

The time you don’t want to get it is in the peak period when none of our health systems will be able to cope with the demand. Washing hands works. Every two hours if you’re out and every time leave and come back into the house.

If you don’t do that, closing every school in the country won’t help you nor your most vulnerable members of your family. Here’s Prof Leitch delivering a stunning death blow to the UK’s top TV public health troll…

If you missed the mother of all take-downs here it is: in Red Corner, Piers Morgan, raging this morning about Covid-19 and in the blue corner, Prof Jason Leitch, a man in the know about #covidー19uk

This was delicious…and Susanna’s face says it all! 😎🔥🔥🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/l6tSnNPiHU — Lord Bistua Nuova 🇧🇦🇬🇬 (@BistuaNuova) March 16, 2020

Politically, I have no time for Boris Johnson and his damned Brexit. And he’s struggling to contain his natural exuberance, but I don’t think that we have a choice to trust their leaders and do what we can personally do to slow the virus. I’m with Alex on this:

Extraordinary times call for unprecedented measures. These include placing some trust in our political leaders. If that means extending charity to Boris Johnson – or Nicola Sturgeon – then so be it. https://t.co/PiT0LFsPd9 — alexmassie (@alexmassie) March 18, 2020

The unilateral break in policy north-south has been regrettable and has created something of a political distraction from the real work of slowing the virus. As David Steven notes…

…crisis exerts a powerful and self-reinforcing attraction. Societies can become gripped by a cycle where conflict — and the response to that conflict — dominate the attention of leaders and citizens.

The school’s issue is slowly converging anyway and there will be plenty of time to come together afterwards. Interestingly NYC is already using them as feeding stations for the sort of kids who would be on free school meals.

We will need to evolve thousands of such small changes as we adjust to this radical change in our new human environment. What we need is, as my friend John Kellden calls ‘actionable insight’ and tons of it. We need all the help we can get to learn quickly.