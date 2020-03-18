Where, indeed, are our Northern Ireland leaders?

Not always been Jamie’s biggest fan myself, but I’m just putting this here because, for once, I think I agree with him…
No fan of Varadkar or the RoI Gov as you’d imagine; however, that was a “fight them on the beaches” level speech. Decisive strong leadership. A rallying call to those in his country. Where are our N.I. leaders?
— Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) March 17, 2020
Get it together women! Time’s a-wasting…
