Where, indeed, are our Northern Ireland leaders?

Not always been Jamie’s biggest fan myself, but I’m just putting this here because, for once, I think I agree with him…

No fan of Varadkar or the RoI Gov as you’d imagine; however, that was a “fight them on the beaches” level speech. Decisive strong leadership. A rallying call to those in his country. Where are our N.I. leaders? — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) March 17, 2020

Get it together women! Time’s a-wasting…