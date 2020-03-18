Search for a #Corvid-19 cure may be more realistic than you think

Again, I’m putting this here without too much extraneous comment, since I’m not in a position to take any kind of view on the matter. I don’t know about you but it certainly surprises me that a possible treatment could have emerged quite as quickly as this.

So I asked my friend, former work colleague and co-author of Slugger’s study of Unionism David Steven (do follow him on Twitter), who works for NYU but is holed up in Pisa where he now lives, why should this be happening in such a short window:

…because many different teams – public and private – are working on it. They’re networked together and are learning from and competing with each other. Companies will make a lot of money from a [successful] treatment. And – most importantly – they don’t really need to do much testing unlike for a vaccine (the ethics of giving a healthy person something are very different from trying a drug on someone who is at death’s door). Imagine this like a compressed version of HIV?AIDS – prevention and social distancing (safe sex) is followed by a new wave of treatments – well before a vaccine. A death-sentence disease is turned into something that can be managed. That changes a lot

Let’s hope so.

