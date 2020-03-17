UK expected to converge with European #Covid-19 strategies in a matter of days…

So last night, I think we heard the first stage in the UKs’s convergence with the rest of Europe. The collapse of the prediction that the UK was four weeks behind Italy went to three and is likely to fall back even further back.

This report from Imperial College (PDF), where the UK’s modeling team is based means the UK predictions change rapidly with each data input that comes two or three times a day.

Legislation is expected to be put through the House of Commons today that will put the UK on the same war footing as France, with the provision of laws that means people can be fined £1000 for being out in an unauthorised area.

Finally, at Conservative Home there is some recognition on the right of British politics that the UK’s provision for those at the bottom of the heap has been completely neglected or is just plain nonexistent.

Paul Goodman, its editor, has a suite of suggestions for the government that John McDonnell might have been pleased to get through parliament had Labour not been completely trounced at the polls just a few months ago:

Indirect means of funding businesses, such as loans from banks, will not be enough. Government must be prepared directly to part-fund employers and workers, drawing on Denmark’s example, in exchange for agreements not to lay off workers. John Redwood, who is on fine form at the moment, suggested some conditions on his blog yesterday.

Where there are no employers to support workers, the state must step in, supporting small businesses up to an agreed threshold via HMRC. Sunak is putting in a helpline for his Time to Pay tax deferment Budget scheme, and it could double up for this purpose.

Italy has suspended

mortgages, rent and household bills. The same looks to be necessary here and government will be required to cover the costs. In France, Emmanuel Macron is declaring that no business will go bust

Business rates should be suspended across all sectors for “as long as it takes”. Cuts in income tax would not encourage people to go out and spend in current circumstances. Nonetheless, if the state is giving with one hand it would make little sense for it to take with the other. A reduction in the standard rate there should be.

Sunak announced a £500 million Hardship Fund in the Budget – to be distributed to Local Authorities. He will need to scale that up.

It is hard to see why pubs, clubs and theatres, which potential users are being asked to avoid, are not being asked to close formally – thus enabling them to claim on their insurance policies. (Unless the Government believes it might be asked to bale out the insurance sector.)

As I said last night, “no one should be punished for doing the right thing“, even though they are. Sort out sick pay, make sure the public service is doing what some responsible employers in the private sector are already doing and keeping key workers safe.

In these important regards, the Republic’s government has moved quickly, clearly and decisively, starting at the bottom (where most people live) by ensuring a new category of unemployment benefit (Є305) is available at a 50% higher rate than normal.

