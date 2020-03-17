Schools and the phoney war, but #Covid19 will get a lot more real

It feels a bit like we’re in something of a phoney war just now. But this is going to get a lot more serious before it eases up. Some of us are being diligent, some of us are trying to be after a lifetime of never knowing how to properly wash our hands.

At the moment there are huge rows over whether we should have school closures when infection levels are still relatively low. I’m fairly relaxed about it now, but I don’t believe schools have any right to force teachers who feel they have vulnerabilities to continue.

There’s just one school near us which has closed for the rest of the week, but it’s because they don’t have enough teachers to fill the void. I suspect this will be a growing pattern as teachers conduct their own personal risk assessments and vote with their feet.

The government has been trying to play a fairly subtle game, trying to make sure that once the inevitable decision comes to close them the kids stay at home till long past the peak (the most dangerous bit) and the tail of this particular outbreak.

If this was December and not March going into the better days of April and May, this might not be such an acute problem in the minds of the UK planners and medical officers. In England, there’s only another week before Easter holidays anyway.

Everyone agrees that closing schools will make a huge difference in the long run. Nicholas Christakis is a social scientist and physician at Yale University recently explained why in his interview with US-based Science Mag.

First, he notes:

…[there is a] difference between reactive and proactive school closures. Reactive is when a school decides to close when a student or parent or staff member is sick. Most people don’t argue with that. If the pandemic is at the school, you would want the school closed. There have been a number of studies that have looked at reactive closures. These analyses, including a paper in Nature in 2006 using math models [of an influenza pandemic], typically find that such reactive school closures for a moderately transmissible pathogen reduces the cumulative infection rate by about 25% and delay the peak of the epidemic [in that region] by about 2 weeks.

The downside is pretty obvious. If you wait till the cases appear, “when you detect one case there are probably dozens or hundreds of others”. However, he says proactive closures are “one of the most powerful nonpharmaceutical interventions” available.

Proactive school closures work like reactive school closures not just because they get the children, the little vectors, removed from circulation. It’s not just about keeping the kids safe. It’s keeping the whole community safe. When you close the schools, you reduce the mixing of the adults—parents dropping off at the school, the teachers being present. When you close the schools, you effectively require the parents to stay home. [Emphasis added]

Here’s the key bit for me though (and why we should not yet be panicking about UK public policy):

There was a wonderful paper published that analyzed data regarding the Spanish flu in 1918, examining proactive versus reactive school closures. When did [regional] authorities close the schools relative to when the epidemic was spiking? What they found was that proactive school closing saved substantial numbers of lives. St. Louis closed the schools about a day in advance of the epidemic spiking, for 143 days. Pittsburgh closed 7 days after the peak and only for 53 days. And the death rate for the epidemic in St. Louis was roughly one-third as high as in Pittsburgh.

There is no argument about school closures, the only argument is about when to close them. We see from the UK PM’s statement last night that London is now considered a hotspot proactive school closures are likely to be days rather than weeks away.

The problem is not right now (when hardly any of those huge numbers who will contract the virus don’t have it), and it is not even when we get to peak infection, it will come on the other end of things in months’ time when we are coming into full summer.

Even then it won’t be over. This thing will not leave us alone until there is either some form of herd immunity or more likely, we have a vaccine that actually works. For once, big pharma will be cooperating together, if it is even possible to get one that is.

When the posturing on social media is done over who’s righter and who’s wronger about what must be done we will eventually look up and discover that life will never be the same for any of us.

