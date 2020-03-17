Ipsos-MORI shows awareness of the infection issue in the UK is high…

For what it is worth, this has just come in from Ipsos/Mori. It’s one of three graphs that suggests that awareness of the issue of contagion in the UK has massively boosted in the last fortnight.
The UK is much less worried about the effect of Covid-19 epidemic on their job (probably because the slowdown has only really just kicked), and are less in favour of closing borders, which is (with the obvious exception) is large and seabound.
