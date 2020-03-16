UK Health Briefing #2: London, testing, old people and schools

So the first of the UK’s daily briefings started today. The Chief Medical officer stressed that the UK is still on a later trajectory to mainland European countries, but that all measures being kept under constant review.

All schools under review until “the right time, in the right way, at the right stage of the outbreak”, but they did say London is now close to the inflection point where it is now on the edge of exponential growth. They expect figures to double every five days.

They also stressed people should not be under any illusion this is going to go away any time soon. However, the chances of getting it are still very low. Some of those who have symptoms will have a mild version. Older people will not necessarily get it worse.

The single overall aim is to keep death rates down. But they expect deaths to occur in three different categories. Firstly deaths from the disease itself, and then significant numbers may come as a result of not being able to get priority care in the NHS.

But they also suggested that some may occur from the measures to prevent widespread infection that could arise from the things we do to stop the spread of the virus. However, I suspect that was such a wide category there were no specific examples given.

They say that those asked to comply with social distancing/isolation are asked in order to protect the NHS and its ability to treat people with the virus and other patients in the service. These are older people over 70, people generally advised taking the flu virus.

On testing, they say that they only have a test that tells us who has it now, but what would be transformational would be to have a test that can tell who has already had it, including those with an asymptomatic version of the disease.

It would give us a more realistic view of who has immunity, and who doesn’t.

Last week they said the UK was four weeks behind last week, now they are saying three weeks, saying that means we are now on a big upswing.

On herd immunity, it is been reported that some people have it more than once. That happens but is not common. Immunity is often a shorted lived thing within the season of the epidemic. the CMO emphasised that research is part of the international effort.

How long will the ban on social contact last? “This is a marathon not a sprint”. Minimum of weeks to months and possibly longer. We have to see this as a long game and measures have to be sustained and sustainable.

Someone in the Q&A from the press asked why has the advice to self isolate if you have the disease has gone from 7 days to 14 days. If you are on your own, isolate for seven days. If you live in a family, then you isolate for 14 days to allow for the others to get it.

Why pregnant women been added to the list of vulnerable. The CMO pointed out that there are no cases where the birth at the time of infection was affected. At the moment, it only affects women in the third trimester. It’s precautionary.

Denis Staunton asked about the contrast with the Irish government’s draconian measures. Were they confident the people in NI would be safe? As the disease tends to spare children as the least vulnerable, so social distancing starts in bars, not schools.

That’s all I’ve got for now… you may find more here yourselves>>