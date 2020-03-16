“No one is helping their government solve the problem by saying stupid shit on the internet…”

Years ago I worked on research for the Wellcome Trust on how organisations communicate during scientific crises. One interviewee, a Vice President of Shell claimed his company lost the argument over the Brent Spar oil rig despite being right.

The trouble was, he told me at the time, that everyone believed in the Greenpeace case for towing because they trusted Greenpeace case for onshore disposal, and did not trust Shell’s plans to sink it in a restricted area. To this day, I’ve no idea if that was true.

I do remember, long before Twitter and before Facebook, his observation that we’ve shifted “from a tell me to a show me paradigm“. It is not feasible to put on a white coat and tell the public that because science says you must do something, anyone will do it.

There’s a huge irony in the fact that this government pushed through a curiously ill-defined Brexit with one its number memorably suggesting that people have had enough of experts now trying to get us to listen because two men in a white coat say we must.

Ironic, but not at all funny. Right now, whatever we like to think, none of us know very much about this thing, other than it is highly contagious and we need to very quickly adopt a new and potentially socially alienating culture, to save our most vulnerable.

Moving from a manipulative model of political communication to an open democratic provision of clear information has been hard for the Johnson administration. But the wider arc of this leadership vacuum also comprises Trump and most western leaders.

Even for its supporters in the press (after initially treating Covid-19 as something of a lifestyle crisis) government has continued to use its private lobby system to plant stories with select journalists before it actually says anything definitive.

That, I hope, is about to change with the announcement of daily briefings (something our own Health Minister Robin Swann has authorised for six days). Telling people that you have a model is no good if you don’t give them strong feedback on what it is.

Or indeed how it works, what it’s tolerances and how it is likely to affect and shift government policy over time and not least explain how it handles the fact that there is now such a small of actual testing on inside the country.

The Greater Manchester Mayor and former Labour minister Andy Burnham has a very useful and very honest Twitter thread on how he learned from his mistakes when he was Health Secretary during the hugely less threatening Swine Flu pandemic…

Here’s a thread to explain a little more 👇 A decade ago, in June 2009, I was appointed Health Secretary by Gordon Brown. Days later WHO declared a global pandemic. Swine flu was never as serious as the current situation. But, from where I was standing, it felt pretty scary … — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) March 15, 2020

Open information and getting the political figure off stage seems to have been key to his government’s comms turnaround. Politicians playing for politics (whether in government or in opposition or even as in the case of SF in NI, both) is a disaster.

As I have said above, it is not enough to tell people what’s best for them, in this age people need to have the skin removed and shown exactly how the government is making its policy.

This thread from Adam Kuchariski on Twitter tells you as much about why govt is not doing certain things (like preferring raising traveller awareness to screening at airports) as to what it is actually trying to do:

A lot of my colleagues in the @LSHTM modelling centre (@cmmid_lshtm) have been working extremely hard to help expand the COVID-19 evidence base over the past two months. I'd like to take a moment to highlight some of their work… 1/ — Adam Kucharski (@AdamJKucharski) March 15, 2020

When it comes to communicating through a human crisis of this scale, the first thing we have to battle, apart from the virus of course is, to quote Roosevelt, fear itself. And then focus on sorting out our own lack of knowledge and good personal practice.

One slightly hysterical Twitter user asked me about Johnson, or “whoever is supposed to be in charge”. For the time being and for most of the way through this crisis, we are the ones who are in charge and responsible to the most vulnerable amongst us.

I asked one of my kids (who, like many in her family before her is now an experienced nurse, though she doesn’t specialise in infections) whether her brother with Type One diabetes should wear gloves or a mask. Her view was these could breed complacency.

Complacency amongst the population is our greatest worry. Not food shortages, or schools being open or shut. Just plain old complacency, not listening to Nona. Not preparing for what will be, for some like Peter, will be traumatic when we lockdown.

It’s about what we can do now not whether the government has called it right. That means, as best TAKING OURSELVES OUT OF THE LINE OF INFECTION:

If you do not practice social distancing or have dismissed concerns about shaking hands and hugging everyone you meet this graphic brilliantly put together by Juan Declan will change your mind pic.twitter.com/JqLQCB3MzB #CoronavirusOutbreak — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) March 16, 2020

Feck Johnson, his scientists, doctors, and John O’Dowd and his shire of, well, whatever. While I’m on, I for one want to know what his colleague in Finance is going to do about the shortage of sick pay for public workers with serious exposure. And when.

Last word to my favourite academic policy wonk on the limitations of the impossible business of this policymaking on the hoof, Professor Paul Cairney of Stirling University, who says that we really need to…

…think about how to influence government, and hold policymakers to account, in a thoughtful and systematic way that does not mislead the public or exacerbate the problem we are seeing. No one is helping their government solve the problem by saying stupid shit on the internet [Emphasis added]

