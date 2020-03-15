Supermarkets ask people to be courteous and thoughtful whilst shopping..

North or south of the border one thing we do need to be concerned about is the food supply. Our just-in-time networks aren’t based on getting goods to people in ways that are constantly monitored and moderated.

Panic buying extraordinary amounts of food and other supplies at once may be understandable, but it’s unnecessary and potentially dangerous. So the biggest UK supermarket chains have written this joint letter appealing for calm:

Eek it out little by little. Every day.