If RHI was a governance mess it was also a media and democratic shambles

I was coming to the end of my time at the Daily Telegraph when the expenses scandal of 2009 broke and pushed its sales through the roof. I’ve since come to understand that there are more costly messes within the public accounts than loo seats and duck houses.

MPs and MLAs can be worth their weight in gold if they are allowed (and incentivised) to scrutinise the workings of government to keep things honest and in doing so help put scarce resources to the best use possible. The RHI debacle was a relatively small affair.

Not only was the report delivered on a Friday it also got the extra cover of the Covid-19 panic. But the chief irony is that the report was delivered with a whimper, not the explosive bang that had been so eagerly anticipated by most of the local press.

Looking back through Slugger’s archives from the time of the controversy it is clear that the assumption made by most of the press at the time was that the DUP spads were in some way culpable for the spike in demand in Autumn of 2015.

Only one Spad, Andrew Crawford, was deemed to have shared confidential information with family members. Embarrassing, but not corrupt. And not at all what the press assumed when the story broke, responsible for breaking the scheme.

Looking back, this was the animating assumption driving most of the near-hysterical coverage of the issue in those final weeks of the short-lived Assembly of the 2016 mandate. The fact none of those folks did nothing to take the shine off ‘the story’.

As it happens we reported calmly and clearly in the midst of the Stormont meltdown, on the real reasons for the Autumn 2015 spike. As pointed out on Slugger at the time, in GB demand spikes come every time you propose a downward review of the tariff.

What made this worse was the energy team had let the industry know that the Minister was minded to change the tariff in the summer when Jonathan Bell was away from Belfast. This key fact did not emerge until after Sinn Fein had pulled everything down.

In Slugger’s archives, we have expert accounts showing how a culture of secrecy was evident even in what should be the non-controversial area of data sharing. We knew about the spikes in the GB scheme because over there the primary data was open to the public.

This is one of those areas which benefits from transparency (call me a controversialist, but not everything in government does), because in any well-connected organisation red lights should appear on several dashboards, not just in one junior office.

This failure to report upwards was an evidently key theme before Coghlin’s inquiry was even commissioned. It happened at the very beginning when civil servants failed to brief the Minister (Arlene Foster) on the cost implications of taking off the tariff tiering.

Not that this mattered to the red meat brigade in the press for whom (with a few notable exceptions, not least the ever diligent and hard-working Sam McBride) this report is a huge disappointment. The thoroughgoing Coghlin actually had very few punches to pull.

But he has provided proper answers to the questions we posed on Slugger after Conor Spackman’s Spotlight programme was shown:

How did it happen?

Why did it go on unchecked for as long as it did?

What’s in the whistleblower’s letter that meant Mrs Foster (and her department head) did not read the scale of the problem?

The transparently bleak disappointment of some of those who had energetically stoked the fires of controversy highlights the role that a widely held assumption of the guilt of the DUP and its Spad’s amongst journalists and editors played in derailing Stormont.

Although Sinn Fein’s role was indeed secondary, it was also instrumentally significant in terms of delaying the closure of the scheme. They also colluded with the DUP to keep the whole affair secret from the rest of their Executive colleagues before the 2016 election.

The disclosure, through Coghlin’s wide-ranging powers, of the submissive relationship between SF’s Minister of Finance and his party officials may explain why Sinn Fein fought all other parties to the bitter end for a judicial rather than a public inquiry into the matter.

There is also blame to be attached to the opposition of the time. The premature attempts at trying to take Arlene Foster out of the game showed a certain lack of maturity and purpose in bringing the issue to book within the terms of the Assembly.

Why, for instance, if this became such a grave matter after Spotlight, were the findings from the Auditor General’s report from July of that year not driven by the opposition into a committee inquiry when the Assembly reconvened after the summer of 2016?

The CAGNI office is one of the few resources available to Assembly committees that takes an interrogatory approach to government and is often an uncommonly rich source of material for MLAs to get their teeth into. This stuff really matters.

As I highlighted at the time, for four years public engagement with the scheme was under budget until the penny dropped with the first budget surplus. That was because of the size and extent of the cost not just of installing the boilers, but whole systems were scary.

If the boilers cost between £25k and £50k, whole systems cost between £50k and £100k. Recouping some of that initial outlay would have been a priority for owners since the business case for having one was slim to non-existent.

The key to the overruns lies in the text excised from original as drafted by the Department of Energy and Climate Change in Whitehall, which removed flexibility from the Northern Ireland scheme to change the tariff and eventually ran the scheme into the ground.

The context for the prominence of Spads over ministers has been largely unreported. The truth is that at this time the DUP were performing their rolling minister’s regime as a contingency against collapse after the IRA was accused of murdering Kevin McGuigan.

The shouting may have been a result of the well-paid blokes in Stormont having to skeleton crew a drifting DUP ship in parts of the week their ministers were not actually officially being ministers. Funny enough, the DUP declined to use this in mitigation.

As far as the majority of the media was concerned none of this appeared in their popular deconstructions of this period as anything other than a prima facie indication of DUP guilt, of something which at the time of their reporting had yet to be fully defined.

We look across at America and we wonder how this era of fake news came about. This homegrown, loose, makey-uppy reporting ultimately cost us three valuable years in which Northern Ireland could have governed itself. And it has weakened trust in democracy.

I hope Coghlin’s report is useful, at least in terms of incentivising the NICS to undertake a thorough review of its governance structures. In that, I hope senior managers will be encouraged to embrace more open standards in how it monitors programmes like RHI.

But this won’t be the end of the matter. As you will see in a follow-up contribution from Andrew Trimble the chair of the RHA Association of Northern Ireland. There are serious ongoing questions about the way the scheme was changed and wound up.

Changes made, by the admission of the department itself, with scant official regard to potential the real-world impacts upon the businesses of those working in Northern Ireland’s agri-food and other industries who took up the scheme.