Lack of sick pay for those with chronic health vulnerabilities forcing some into life threatening situations

Amidst all the understandable angst about the now separate health policies between the north and the south we should not miss the significance of the news that Arsenal have effectively ended the Premiership season for English football.

Whatever criticisms there are of Boris Johnson, the woefully confused and confusing performance of Donald Trump and House leader Mitch McConnell is much worse. In both cases, sporting bodies are taking the initiative with all US professional sports closing.

Johnson’s advice leaves a lot of positive scope for defensive local actions which I hope will be reinforced by the local administrations in Northern Ireland. Before we let him off this particular hook, there are important missing elements from his fiscal package.

Not least the run-down state of the NHS. More precisely though Chris Dillow notes the lack of provision for sick pay to enable individual workers with severe Covid-19 vulnerabilities (excuse my language) to get the f**k out of the way of this tSunami:

4. The welfare state is a public good. Lack of universal healthcare threatens to extend the epidemic as people won't get tested. And lack of sick pay there & here might do so as the symptomatic keep working. — Chris Dillow (@CJFDillow) March 13, 2020

Policy neglect can lead to real-world consequences for individuals and families. Imagine a mum, her elderly mum and grandmother all linked as a support network for looking after her only daughter forced through lack of sick pay into life-threatening work.

Well, you know what, without a plan to with this relatively small demographic, that IS the plan. This needs gripping asap before people are forced through financial necessity to take severe risks with their own lives and that of their parents and/or grandparents.

Photo by Pixabay is licensed under CC0