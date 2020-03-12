Ireland’s caretaker government finally moves on Covid 19…

With the Dublin government finally moving on Covid 19, as Brian notes, expect a similar ramping up of the precautions in Northern Ireland fairly soon. It should be said that the UK is thought to have fairly robust epidemic modeling for such an eventuality.

Whatever happens, we need to accept that we are all in a very weird place right now And we’re all pretty much in the very same boat. We cannot stop it, but it’s a case of trying to do what we can to protect the most vulnerable. And delay the burden on the NHS/HSE.

Multiplying infections are a feature of our new reality, not a bug. It is simply not practicable to do what tiny, quasi authoritarian city-states like Hong Kong or Singapore can do, nor perhaps entirely advisable. Social resilience is going to be the key.

We may have to pull new procedures almost from nowhere based on whatever actionable insight we can gain from the experiences of other countries with an excruciatingly speedy turnaround and implementation programme. How to get the elephant to dance?

There needs to be a clear steer from the governments on the optimum way of handling the virus itself (it will have its own natural point where it finds it harder to increase as it exhausts new possible pathways and immunity amongst the population spreads).

And, if I may say so, this is not a time for cheap politics. Sure Government has a burden to lead, but for most of the rest of us, we will have to unlearn the habits of a lifetime. Including resisting making political capital out of a global pandemic.

In the Republic, as the irish Times notes, the following will close:

– Schools, crèches, childcare facilities and all higher level education facilities to close. – Cultural institutions to close. – Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled. – Outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled. – People should continue to go to work, but those who can work from home should do so. – Shops, cafes and restaurants to stay open.