Boris Johnson: UK’s #Covid19 policy to delay spread and protect the vulnerable…

Boris Johnson’s press conference outlining the UK government’s policy for handling the virus has just finished. It’s liberal compared to the measures announced by the Republic to reserve focus and patience within the population to the end of the cycle.

The first aim is to push down the curve of infections and push through until the summer when the NHS is under less pressure and people with respiratory difficulties experience fewer problems to protect the elderly and the sick during the period of peak transmission.

The logic in not closing schools is the relatively small numbers as calculated by the UK’s complex epidemiological modeling systems of infection levels, in reality, they think it is approximately around 10k at the moment across the UK.

Washing hands is important. But they are pushing a defensive strategy, by asking people with minor symptoms to stay at home for 7 days, after which most people are no longer infectious. If symptoms deteriorate, only then call to contact the health service.

Moving from having testing in geographical areas or people who have traveled from elsewhere to testing in hospital, where symptoms and severity will be the only deciding factor on whether people get tested or not.

Give it is early in the course of the disease, the government does not recommend that older people go into social isolation yet. That point will come but later in the disease’s phases. Not shutting down sporting events yet, but will consider localized effects.

When asked in the Q&A about what the extent of the penetration of the whole UK population would be, the answer was about 80%, although that’s likely to happen over an estimated 14 weeks run of the peak of the disease.

In other words, getting the disease is not the problem, since most of us are likely to get it. Flattening the peak is critical and protecting the weak and the most vulnerable at least until summer.

He finished with “don’t forget to wash your hands and we will get through this”.

Adds: here’s a useful guide for families from the US Goverment’s CDC.