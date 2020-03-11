Both leaders are “acutely aware of the challenges facing the country with the onset of Covid-19”.

Well, it looks like we’re getting into the serious end of negotiating a new government programme now as FF and FG try to negotiate a coalition that is capable of getting enough support to last more than just through the current emergency.

Equal partnership does not sound a comfortable arrangement, but nothing about this post-election period has been in the least comfortable for either. The Covid scare has persuaded SF to suspend its meetings so, for now, the parties have it in their own hands.

Right now the country needs reassurance, leadership and some honesty and clarity on how it intends to handle the virus. From a party political point of view, FF/FG will aslo need their partnership to outlast the short term emergency. Planning resilience is key.

The only chance of that is to get on with carrying out the instructions of the electorate and up the scale of housing development and dealing with a chronic long term and acute short term health crisis. And then hoping that the next four/five years will see them through.

It will also for the first time install Sinn Fein as the real and official leaders of the opposition (getting them conveniently off the hook of spending plans that promised everything to everyone). A big opportunity for them and relief for the smaller left parties.

But it is also something of a mid-season break for them, which speaking as a jaded Manchester City fan can also function as a break in a previously tremendous form (please, don’t mention the Derby match).

Enthusiasm for a breakthrough has been replaced by fear and practical need for some actual leadership through what are certain to be some challenging times ahead. The rabid, nihilistic cynicism of the campaign has given way to something altogether soberer.

Nothing is certain, but death and taxes. For once we are going to have trust government to help us get through this as safely as it is possible to realistically achieve. Listen to experts and have our politicians (for once) level with us about the truth of the situation.

As for the politics of it all, that is going to have to take a backseat for a while (for once). In a year that started darkly for Fianna Fail, in particular, they might take heart from Eoghan Harris’s quote from James Carville:

I think the other side wants us to think there are no swing voters, that we’re doomed and it doesn’t even matter if you have a message because you can’t reach anyone. I think that’s bulls**t. But look, if no one is persuadable, then let’s just have the revolution. Failling into despair won’t help anyone though. I mean, you can curse the darkness or light a candle. I’m getting a f***ing blowtorch.

That seems to cover both the longer-term political problem for FF and (to a somewhat lesser extent) FG and the more pressing test of making good the solemn promise of the Republic to cherish all the children of the nation equally.

