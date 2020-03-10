Covid 19 putting pressure on Dublin parties to get a new government together…

It’s been hard to read the whole post-election process of government formation in the south, but I think we can say with some certainty that the Covid 19 virus is suddenly pushing things onwards at a pace… This joint statement was released this evening:

The Leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have held constructive discussions over the last two days about a series of policy issues and the current political situation. They have decided that teams from the two parties should now commence in depth detailed talks. Both Parties will also continue discussions with the Green Party. Both Leaders are acutely aware of the enormous challenges facing the country particularly with the onset of COVID 19. They enter the talks as equal partners determined to develop proposals which will serve the interests of the people of Ireland

With the St Patrick’s Day jolly to the White House gone, and the number of those infected on the island hitting fifty, minds are being finally being concentrated.

I don’t know where John Drennan is getting his briefings, but it looks like someone in FF is trying to put pressure on the Greens to deal or get left out…

Both the Denis Naughten-led Regional Independent Group of nine TDs and the Michael Fitzmaurice/Marian Harkin-led Independent rural group of six have indicated a willingness to cut a deal for government. One senior Fianna Fáil source said: ‘Technically on these figures, the Greens are the best option, but they are talking us to death. They are treating government formation like some policy seminar or thirdlevel thesis. At the pace we are going we won’t be finished until the autumn’. …senior Fianna Fáil sources warned: ‘The public mood is changing. The voters are not going to tolerate us wandering around the Dáil for months having seminars or break-out meetings whilst a virus is rampaging through the country and the economy’. It is, they said, ‘a case of get real or get out’, adding: ‘It’s time to end the amateur-hour stuff and put a government together.’

Hmmm…