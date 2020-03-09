NIElectionSurvey shows how little we know about who we are and what it is we want

Well, we got some good value out of Liverpool University’s NI Election Survey over the weekend. I chose not to cover it all in one go, because the point of a survey like this is that it goes deeper than any political poll can.

A well-produced survey will tell us a lot more about a lot more things than just how voters are likely to behave in any upcoming election (which, to be fair, is generally a fixation of political journalists rather than of pollsters).

There are some searching questions to ask about why we are generally becoming a bit clueless about what people actually think. Pete Shirlow in an oped in today’s Belfast Telegraph notes a whole series of anomalies.

He sees a trend that has been growing for the last ten years: ie, the growth of the Alliance Party, something the mainstream commentariat has struggled to report proportionately with regard to this shift in public sentiment:

In 2017, 44.4% of their voters wished to remain in the UK. This now sits at 58.8%, with 25.6% supporting Irish unity. A reminder of Aesop’s Fables “be careful what you wish for”. Naomi Long, who has sprung this electoral success, is not going to debate Irish unification, but instead, encourage her party to develop arguments that cover both the benefits of the Union and the potential of reunification. As a party that is uniquely composed of significant shares of members and voters who see legitimacy within both constitutional positions, the capacity for an inclusive debate is there but will require political dexterity. Such ingenuity would be real change and will draw the constitutional debate into a new arena. For Alliance, that debate will be evidence and issue-driven. It will make or break them but if they do not lead such a binary conversation, that is reflective of society, it simply will not happen.

Even as nationalism has been much more adept at keeping their tribe together (90% of SDLP supporters are religious and/or Catholic), unionists have divided between those happy to remain such or are becoming post-unionists.

The rigid social conservatism of the DUP has forced a substantial proportion (in a majority within the younger cohort) of liberal Protestants (and ‘neither’) to abandon unionism as a designation that has any real meaning for them.

Clearly with growing power comes growing responsibility. But I read the future slightly differently from Pete. Not least because Northern Irish separatism (from the UK) differs from its Scottish cousin in two key ways.

For us, it is not a simple matter of a single territory breaking free to find its own destiny in the world. It is that, but also it comes with the proposition of joining another state with different customs and traditions.

This new group is not so fanatical about the union that it wants to put it at the working centre of its own innate liberalism, but nor is it in the least paranoid or fearful of the prospects of joining with the Republic.

In this regard the DUP has been slow to recognise that the union no longer relies on the waving of flags, the lighting of bonfires or those who shout the loudest but upon those with the very lightest preferences to stay.

Including, if the survey is right, some ten percent of Sinn Fein voters (the last three years have burnt another ten percent). But that’s still a very much bigger space to play in than the maximised (but falling) nationalist vote.

There is a case for a united Ireland, but the populist ‘demography is destiny’ argument fails to account for these tolerant liberal dissenters who are, by and large, not interested in breaking up something that to them just isn’t that broken.

In addition, the shift to the centre is profound in a number of the survey’s measurements, not least the growth in the number of graduates now making sure it is their business to get out and vote. People have had enough of the messing.

In the afterglow of Sinn Fein’s massive surge in the republic’s general election, it is easy to forget that they lost the Foyle seat by 17,000 votes just two months earlier in Northern Ireland. How do we account for such conundrums?

I don’t have the answer because, I think this is what this survey shows, is that none of us has been particularly adept at asking the right questions of the right people.

