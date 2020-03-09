Best we can do with #Covid19 is to flatten the curve of infections…

This is by far the best explainer of what we have to do as communities, societies, individuals, and families (#HatTip Damian Fogarty) that I’ve seen yet:

How to play your part minimising the impact of Covid-19, in one simple gif, thanks to @XTOTL & @SiouxsieW https://t.co/s2331Up39n pic.twitter.com/IDqnxAs5z5 — The Spinoff (@TheSpinoffTV) March 8, 2020

It’s from a New Zealand site called Spin-Off, which has a longer explanation of the three phases of the virus here, but from a crisis management point of view this is very much the key bit:

Our aim will be to keep phase two of the epidemic curve as flat as possible, keeping the number of cases reported each day as low as we can. If we can achieve that, it’ll mean we’ll be able to treat everyone who needs treating. We can all help with this by washing our hands regularly, avoiding touching our mouth, nose, and eyes, and staying away from other people when we are sick. This also means calling ahead if you feel sick and want to go to the doctor or hospital. The last thing we need is loads of our healthcare workers in isolation because they’ve been exposed to Covid-19.

The key point is that this is not just down to government departments and politicians (although this is where the final burden will fall), but to us individually to slow the spread as much as is humanly possible.

Italy just reported 1492 new cases and 133 new deaths. Can we please take this serious. Actions that look ridiculous today will look like the most reasonable thing in 3 weeks, keep that in mind. — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) March 8, 2020

Whilst I’m on, McKinsey has a decent three scenario outlook on the effects of the virus on the global economy (I think we might be already well past number one)

“Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2” by NIAID is licensed under CC BY