NIElectionSurvey 3: Gap between border poll ‘story’ and the ‘data’ is much wider than advertised

The value of a survey over a snapshot poll is not just the array of detail it pulls in, but that it provides useful detail from those who regularly abstain from using their vote. This is useful when considering the atypically high turnouts engendered by referendums.

For instance, the gap between voter turnout in the 1998 referendum on the Belfast Agreement and last December’s Westminster election was nearly 20 percentage points. So non-participation in elections is unlikely to translate to a constitutional plebiscite.

The survey shows an awful lot of people have opted out of the current political system who might very well be persuaded to get out and vote if or when a starter pistol is fired. And some of the most interesting material comes out of that nonvoter space.

Not least the fact that some 76.9% of nonvoters prefer to remain in the UK (and that is up by 3.7% from the 2017 survey).

With a similar turnout to 1998 this survey indicates a comfortable majority for staying in the UK. Nevertheless, those believe that Northern Ireland will eventually join the Republic formed the largest group. Yet 53.2% of the 18-25 group don’t know.

This contrast between older certainty and a predominant uncertainty amongst youth is interesting. It is matched with a small growth of unionist sentiment in the younger generation (against the demographic trend) and a larger fall amongst older groups.

Under the polarisation between 2010 and 2019 the union became more popular with Protestants (up from 90.3% to 94.5%) and less popular with Catholics (down from 17.8% to 13.6%). But overall there’s not a huge change in the overall figures.

Interestingly when it comes to party support just 10% of Sinn Fein voters and 20.2% of those voting SDLP expressed a preference to stay in the United Kingdom. In the case of supporters of the SDLP, this means a drop in support for the UK by -22.6%.

The only party whose support significantly splits is Alliance: 58.8% in favour of remaining, 25.6% for a UI, ie close to the overall figure. Despite an influx of voters from both the DUP and SF this comes to a 14.4% increase in their pro-unionist support.

In the wider context, the report notes that since the 2010 Westminster election, nationalist parties’ vote dropped by 4.3% as the unionist proportion has risen by 2.1%. This is despite the fact that Unionist sentiment is hugely overrepresented in non-voters.

Sinn Fein’s abstentionism over Westminster may be having a marginally deadening effect on these figures. If you look at the 2017 Assembly elections, even with the SF surge then the two nationalist parties only gained less than a half-point on their 2010 total.

So, in conclusion, it seems that there is a divergence between surveys like this and the Life and Times Survey and the various polls that have been run in the last few years. One theory suggests the face to face method might create a barrier to honest disclosure.

However, there is no evidence of that in the survey’s depiction* of the election result, in which only one outcome was near a margin of error of 3% (as it understated the Alliance vote). And it should be noted that no poll is ever completely accurate.

If this survey is accurate, political unionism, by charting a socially conservative route forward under the leadership of the DUP, is both massively under punching its own potential and projecting a weakness that underplays the actual popularity of the union.

As for nationalism, the survey indicates that talk that some sections of protestant society in Northern Ireland coming over to the idea of a united Ireland is not borne out by the small but negative change in nationalism’s political fortunes.

Nationalism may have convinced itself and others that a united Ireland is closer than it was (aided, no doubt, by the ongoing uncertainty of Brexit) but there are very few signs that it is making any political headway in that regard, as yet.

That non-voter group has grown by nearly 10 percent in ten years. That the majority of them are pro-union suggests while they are unimpressed by successive governments, they’ve not changed their minds on the constitutional question.

That’s a problem that neither unionists nor aspirational nationalists can afford to continue to ignore in the long term. There is a large progressive vote in which unionism is losing to a growing post unionist segment of the population at an increasing pace.

Whilst, on the other hand, talking incessantly about the unification of the island may make it seem more likely to happen, but nationalism’s hands-off attitude to government means that nothing is actually being done to make it more likely.

*Originally I wrote predicted but the survey was conducted after the election date.

Photo by Pok Rie is licensed under CC0