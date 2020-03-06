NIElectionSurvey: Truth and Reconciliation Commission is preferred by up to 73.6% on both sides of the community

Today the University of Liverpool NI General Election Survey has been published. It is based on face to face interviews conducted in the run into December’s election survey and gives us at least a snapshot of opinion on a range of issues affecting people in NI.

Although it does (as you would expect) test sentiment on the border issue at a point of heightened political interest, it also throws some useful light on other matters which pertain more directly to the now functioning institutions of the Belfast Agreement.

Most fascinating is the surge in interest and support for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This is interesting precisely because no one (as yet) is offering one. Despite that, it is increasingly popular amongst DUP and SF supporters:

Since 2017 there has been a significant shift in favour of a truth and reconciliation commission. In 2017 31.5% agreed/strongly agreed. This has now risen to 45.7%.

When removing those who did not express and opinion the share who wish for a truth and reconciliation commission rises to 73.6%.

Sinn Féin’s (SF) share of voters who support a truth and reconciliation commission has risen from 33.4% to 58.1%. When removing those who did not express an opinion the share who wish for a truth and reconciliation commission rises to 90.4%.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) share of voters who support a truth and reconciliation commission has risen from 34.3% to 49.1%. When removing those who did not express and opinion the share who wish for a truth and reconciliation commission rises to 73.4%.

Like other parts of the survey (which I will come back to under a separate heading) it suggests that under the vacuum of the last three years the voters are coming to conclusions that if not at odds with their preferred parties are not being offered by them.

The legacy process has probably been the most spectacular failure of the peace process, with only selective crimes being picked out and publicised whilst other families have been left with a recovery process that offers only a partial truth recovery for victims.

Besides stoking controversy, Government moves to provide immunity for British service personnel ignores the central human right of all victims to justice, but it also overlooks the fact that the current system ignores the pressing issue of reconciliation.

There is a thirst for a form of justice that brings perpetrators to account for the motive and context for each crime, rather than offering families a cold account of how they died at nameless hands, or bunging them a few grand to keep them quiet.

Of course, agreeing on terms for one is another matter, but the fact that these figures are trending in the same way on both sides of the so-called divide ought to give our political leaders some pause for thought on how to serve a real societal need.

Photo by Alexas_Fotos is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA