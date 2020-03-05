If anti state aid legislation still applies post Brexit, how will we get back our lost Flybe connectivity?

So the end has finally come for FlyBe. I have to say it has been my favourite carrier for a very long time, not least because it’s regional network brings into play a lot of regional spots that means you can avoid the over-congested London airports.

I began to think that the business model was in difficulties probably about five or six years ago when then Southampton route began to price itself out of my own low budget threshold forcing me to switch more often to Bristol and latterly Birmingham.

My last flight with them was last summer when they surreptitiously canceled the mid-afternoon flight and ran it late in the pm forcing a very tight schedule on me once on the other side. Then came the promises of government support.

Last night BBC Breakfast’s Holly Hamilton narrated the last hours of the airline on Twitter:

The News Letter carries criticism of the non appearance of help from the UK government: Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, whose constituency contains Exeter Airport, where Flybe had its headquarters, tweeted: “A devastating day for @flybe staff, uncertainty for passengers & a big blow to our local & regional economy. “Why did the Government say #flybe was vital to regional connectivity last month & promise to reform Air Passenger Duty in next week’s budget … to apparently break that promise, which was the last straw for the company.” He added: “Johnson’s mantra of ‘leveling up’ our left-behind regions lies in tatters. Lost connectivity & the future of many regional airlines at risk.” Most jobs are in Bradshaw’s backyard. But the effect on the NI economy is potentially much larger. Flybe handles 81% of the traffic at Belfast City Airport, with 100 Flybe staff, and an additional 400 ground staff jobs are at stake. As Stephen Farry noted in Westminster this morning, this is 25% of Northern Ireland’s air traffic capacity, to which he received a fairly anodyne answer from Kelly Tolhurst, the Transport parliamentary undersecretary. However, the presumption here is that the government would have been able to make good on those promises. The EU’s regulations banning state aid still apply during transition meaning that direct help would have been illegal. In recent times, several million were to be made available to the City of Derry Airport, but that plan seems to have been mothballed. Northern Ireland may be a special case, it’s a case of whether it can be safeguarded. Much will depend on the outcome of negotiations of course, but there’s a serious question of the degree to which Northern Ireland (effectively still in the single market come what may) would be allowed to diverge from EU regs. Despite this turn of events there does not seem to be any panic just yet. As noted above, this appears to have been a long curve downwards for Flybe. And its business decision appears to have spurned the rescue measures. City Airport is conveniently placed for business and tourist travel. But of course, the refusal to extend the runway in 2010 has created a barrier to entry and therefore the number of operators who can step in and take up these vital routes.

“George Best City Airport, Belfast, Northern Ireland” by mattk1979 is licensed under CC BY-SA