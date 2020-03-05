Carla Lockhart: we need the power to drag social media platforms into a space where they are accountable…

An interesting snippet dropped into Slugger’s inbox from the DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart this evening:

As we mark International Women’s Day in the House of Commons, many contributions to the debate highlighted the continued problem faced by many women online. The vicious comments, the bullying, trolling and stalking of many women has been well documented, and indeed many women from Northern Ireland have spoken out in recent times about the horrendous experiences they have had online. Recently the Government announced its intention to tackle this issue and how it was minded to use Ofcom as an online watchdog. While this is a positive step, it will only truly be effective if it has the necessary powers to tackle the issue, and to drag social media platforms into a space where they are held accountable. Furthermore, there must be a penalty through the courts for those who engage in this activity – the keyboard coward must be held accountable too. I made clear in the House that in order to shape Government policy on this issue, it would be good for women’s voices to be heard who have faced this experience. I was glad that fellow MPs shared this view. My hope is that DCMS agree to meet me to discuss my experiences and also that I can share the stories of others who have spoken out publicly, but also privately to me. An informed discussion will make better, more effective policy, and women should be at the heart of that.

In fact, this is not just a matter which affects women in public life, nor even anonymous internet trolls. Ben Bradley’s outburst in February 2018 was dispatched with an apology. My friend John Kellden noted at the time that this was…

…a systemic dysfunction. For some strange reason, completely removed from dignity, accountability or just plain common human decency, someone who still expects to be seen as an electable public servant, chose to go all in on defamation, with public grovelling as the consequence. A system that produces behavior like this, is a system that no longer serves.

With the sort of anonymous folk that Ms Lockhart mentions, it does not even get that far. It begs the question as to whether there is any possibility of having a civil debate on any subject whilst platforms like Twitter can be flooded with unaccountable trolls.

We’ve heard of accounts that have lain dormant over the last two years which at the turn of a wheel have suddenly come back to life doing what they had been doing before, which is seeking out political opponents and attacking them.

Another friend, John Pollock, writing for Technology Review a few years back shared this quote from the U.S. diplomat George Kennan, talking about the old Soviet Union, he noted an obsession amongst other things…

…secrecy; the systematic mystification; the general silence of intimidation; the preoccupation with appearances at the expense of reality; the systematic cultivation of falsehood as a weapon of policy; the tendency to rewrite the past.

Elsewhere Pollock also quotes Ben Nimo on a Russian tactic called “the 4D approach”:

Dismiss, distort, distract, dismay. Never confess, never admit—just keep on attacking. They use a ‘vilify and amplify’ technique.

These ‘new’ platforms were built not with openness and accountability (or even common human decency) in mind. I don’t know what the answer is. How do you keep these ‘new’ channels open, free, but also accountable?

Karl Popper in his Open Society and its Enemies noted something he called the paradox of tolerance:

Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.

Hmmm….