Why we should not take too much offence at what anyone puts on Facebook?

In my view, Facebook is a huge source of fake news and non-news. In a place where we don’t have far to look for sources of outrage, the news that the newly elected president of Queens SU has boosted memes glorifying the IRA seems run of the mill.

I don’t buy into the politics of offence myself. I’ve seen it used selectively in the past to narrow the field on which conversations can take place. Put in ‘loyalist band Derry’ and you’ll get a story of ‘offence’ with real-world consequences.

In the US, we have a president in the White House who actively trades on and builds his own political capital by trading off the offence and outrage he is able to garner amongst his opponents.

Clearly, in some cases, there’s a line. But how and when do we draw it? Does it change with time, or who creates the offence? Or is it just good for political business to be as offensive as you can get away with, in order to force your opponents to lose their cool?

Perhaps in the search for actual meaning through Facebook and tweets, we have to navigate catgifs, selfies and cowbells. [Er, what? – Ed] Okay, my friend John Kellden (sort of) explains:

…with FB status updates, once in a while, we need less cowbell. Or at the very least, not have everyone in the orchestra playing cowbell. Recent exhibits: – Polarized, polarizing cowbell

– Taking offense cowbell

– Going on our own unique, badgering others, cowbell

Not even poor old Slugger is immune from the communal “Cowbell disease”. The would-be interlocutor who thinks that in an argument with someone he doesn’t agree with, all s/he has to bang her/his cowbell a bit louder to win the point.

“Cowbell” by PseudoGil is licensed under CC BY